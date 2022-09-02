Leading Air Conditioner manufacturer Cruise Completes 30 years; witnesses 24 per cent growth YoY in FY22

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV): Founded in 1992, leading air-conditioner manufacturer Cruise is celebrating 30 years of its group's inception and has witnessed a tremendous growth of 24 per cent in FY22.

Cruise has shouldered a legacy of 30 years and since its inception, has continued to blend leading-edge technology with design quality to make cooling solutions accessible to everyone. Air conditioning manufacturer Cruise has grown its revenues by 24 per cent and plans to expand its commercial and industrial cooling portfolio.

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone and the brand's robust expansion plans, Roshan Sirohia, Director - Cruise Appliances Pvt. Ltd. said, "Cruise has been a crucial part of the HVAC industry with an extensive air conditioning product portfolio and is committed to bringing the best personal air quality to consumers and businesses. Cruise's product line is widespread into Commercial ACs like Cassette, Tower, Duct type solutions, and Residential ACs including Inverter Split, Window and Portable type."



Roshan Sirohia further added, "Innovation has always been a growth catalyst for Cruise as we constantly introduce energy efficient, ultra-quiet and powerful insta-cooling technology products that can provide years of reliable cooling operation to our discerning customers. We aim to establish a long-term relationship with our customers and become a reliable brand for them."

With single-minded focus on innovation and providing global technology for the dynamic lifestyles of today's youth, Cruise modernized its brand identity to reflect this change. It also introduced 2 unique cooling products - a 5-in-1 VarioQool split air conditioner, which can perform five unique functions inone beautifully design form, as well as a 4-in-1 PortaQool movable air conditioner for those who live the demanding lifestyle.



As the brand achieves the 30-year milestone, Cruise plans to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its consumer base with new launches such as a 2.4 and 3.0 Ton Heavy split air conditioner and water cooled air conditioners. It also will introduce a line of VarioQool Inverter Cassette ACs and a range of Dehumidifiers for homes and business applications.

Awarded as the 'Most Promising Brand of the Year' at the Silver Feather Awards in 2021, Cruise is currently a leading player in the portable air conditioning segment with over 35% market share owing to its outstanding designs, wide product range from 1 to 1.5 ton capacities and a strong focus on customer requirements from the Bollywood industry to high-end homes.

Highlighting the brand's USPs and key offerings, Roshan Sirohia added, "Cruise products undergo 28 extensive reliability tests to achieve its global certification which helps us provide quality products to our customers and contributes to building a longstanding relationship."

Cruise's Customer Promise of India's only' Lifetime Free Service' on VarioQool Split Inverter ACs, that include a Lifetime 10 year warranty on compressor, 5 year warranty on functional parts and 5 free maintenance services - will surely be a game changer for their growth story in the years to come.At present, Cruise has a strong Pan India presence across Tier 1 and 2 cities along with a growing online presence on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Since its founding, the vision of the executive team with an insatiable drive has seen Cruise push boundaries and succeed. As a privately owned, founder-led company, the leadership team continues to invest in engineering, customer support, and great design.

For more details, please visit https://www.cruiseac.com/

