Leading B-school Sri Balaji University, Pune signs MoU with tech giant TCS iON to establish a digital campus

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), a premier name in India in the business studies space, ranked No.3, Private B-school, in India, has recently signed an MoU with the technology giant TCS iON, a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services.

This step will further SBUP's commitment to imparting progressive and quality education by streamlining several labour-intensive and manned operations that are involved in the running of a leading B-school.

Initiating the collaboration, Dr S B Agase Registrar signed the MoU in the presence of Zonal Head Ashok Mane and Regional Head Ashwine Pandey from TCS iON and Director IT & Admissions, Dean Faculty of Commerce & Management Dr Biju G Pillai and Mr Ketan Gholap, Manager IT of SBUP. The tie-up is aimed to digitise the SBUP campus to bring a wave of technological advancement in the operations of the institute.



"We wish a great and long-term association with TCS iON for a better tomorrow for our students and the University.", Dr Biju G Pillai Senior Director IT & Admissions, Dean Faculty of Commerce & Management, Sri Balaji University, Pune commented.

Under the partnership, TCS iON will implement the Campus on Cloud (CoC) solution to digitise processes throughout the staff and student lifecycle. The solution covers a wide area of operations including admissions, academics, learning management, exam administration, evaluations, result management, student communications, Alumni management, hostel management, processes regarding statutory bodies, Audit Compliance Reports management and many more. Additionally, with this step, there will be a single interface for viewing the entire transactional history of students from admission until graduation from any location at any time.

This end-to-end ERP (Enterprise resource planning) process, launched by the alliance, is expected to achieve a flawless learning experience for the students in a new-age active learning environment. Moreover, for both, teaching and non-teaching employees, the initiative promises hassle-free operations delivery.

With technology-powered solutions for time-consuming processes such as admissions, cost optimisation, applying for and achieving accreditation, affiliation, and regulatory compliance along with other steps that ensure the institute's accountability, SBUP can uniquely devote itself to enhancing its already advanced pedagogy.

