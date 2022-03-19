Leading baklava brand Mezaya eyes an annual turnover of three crores by March 2023.

Maharashtra [India], March 19 (ANI/PNN): Leading Baklava brand, Mezaya, which is presently making a sale of Rs 10 lakhs a month, is targeting a sale of Rs 25 lakhs per month in the coming financial year, the Co-founder of Mezaya Confectionary LLP, Raies Sheikh said. We are all set to scale our annual turnover to Rs 3 crore by March 31, 2023, Raies pointed out. At present, we are delivering 50 to 70 boxes a day; we are aiming to increase these deliveries to around 150 plus boxes, he added.

To achieve this target, the company has augmented its capacity and invested in a state-of-the-art kitchen so that the production can match the supply-demand, he said. The company is also looking at expanding its product range so that our patrons can enjoy other Middle Eastern delicacies as well, he said. Right now, we are working on the menu.

Mezaya, which stormed the Mumbai market with its amazing and sumptuous range of baklavas three years back, has also started delivering its entire range to major tier I cities across the country. The company has tied up with premier courier company Blue Dart so that fresh Baklavas can be delivered in less than 48 hours. For this, the company has developed special packaging to ensure the freshness of the product is kept intact, the release added.

The best products are used in manufacturing them and are sourced from the country of their origin. For example, the company procures pistachios from Iran. Similarly, the best Belgian chocolates are also imported. Besides the ingredients, the other USP of these handcrafted baklavas is specially developed in-house syrups, which not only enhances the taste but also makes the experience of consuming them to the next level. Another distinguishing factor is that no synthetics or chemicals are used to prepare them, and the entire range is natural, organic and 1oo per cent vegetarian.



It all started as a small venture four years back from a small 100 square feet room in a small decrepit place in suburban Mumbai. It has grown into a full-fledged business venture, with turnover touching close to 1.2 crores in the current financial year. Today, Baklava by Mezaya has become the go-to name for indulging in these sinful Mediterranean delights.

Started by a young entrepreneur couple Shazia and Raies Sheikh, in their twenties, the business has grown multi-fold, and today the company is delivering close to 2000 orders monthly. Says Raies, "in the first month we made a sale of just Rs ten thousand and today we easily cross ten lakh every month".

Raies, who studied engineering and worked in Dubai for some time, confesses that the idea of venturing into Mediterranean desserts came from his wife Shazia. She finished her bakery course at Richemont Master Baker in Dubai. "She used to bake those incredible Baklavas, and everyone who tasted wanted to have more, and that is how the seeds of Mezaya were implanted in our minds", he said.

Mezaya currently has 12 delivery outlets and delivers Baklavas across Mumbai and neighbouring satellite towns. Patrons directly order through the Mezaya's social media pages or other delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

