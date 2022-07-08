Leading Chai Franchise Brand 'Chaai Seth' offering Chai Franchise opportunities in India

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/GPRC): Needless to say, TEA is important to Indians and Chaai Seth came into being upholding this element back in 2015 when the co-founder Arpit Raj joined his College to purse his bachelor's.

After getting placed and working in New Delhi Later in 2019 he decided to break off all ties with the mundane 9 to 5 job and choose entrepreneurship. Starting with 60000 rupees to building a tea-based food and beverage retail chain spread across India, Chaai Seth, India's leading Chai Franchise has come a long way and had hit dizzying heights of business success in a short span of time.

Fast Food franchise, Chaai Seth had recently announced to serve lifetime tea to Olympic gold medalist "Neeraj Chopra" at all its outlets across India, also they are offering a package of 50 Crores for the Agniveers by offering them franchise at 50% discount. Those Agniveers who wish to join them as a franchisees after completing their respective service time will be able to get the benefit.

It goes without saying, every salaried employee has an idea lurking around in the brain to quit the job and begin with something which satisfies the idea of being independent in life and makes one happy together with the employment generation. Likewise, Chaai Seth emerged from a thought in 2015, and came out on top into a successful venture.

Sitting at one place wondering how you can possibly get your idea off the ground, 24 years old Arpit Raj, an MBA in marketing, with innovative ideas and out-of-the-box solutions at his fingertips got his tea and fast-food brand 'Chaai Seth' into the minds of potential customers and like-minded individuals with his partners Kumar Prateek, and Radha Krishna Kala.

Along with Chaai Seth, the founder's have some different Ventures too which includes Wynswell Global Business Services which deals in Taxation, and Professional Services, and worldTimesNow which is an online news portal.

Nothing calms the throat like a hot cup of tea, and learning about the various varieties of tea may be a delicious journey in and of itself. India's leading chai franchise, Chaai Seth, serves more than 20 varieties of exquisite and authentic Indian tea, ranging from simple black tea to flavoured tea. With the increasing popularity of Indian cuisine, it's hard to not discover a flavour in Chaai Seth that you like. Fast Food franchise, Chai Seth also serves Delicious Fast-Food Items like Burgers, Sandwiches, Maggi, and Coffee to name a few.

The Chaai Seth franchising model is relatively straightforward and is available in kiosk, cafe, and premium variations. The lowest kiosk model's franchise investment is 6 lakh, followed by 11 lakh for the cafe model and 17 lakh for the premium model.

In order to free up the franchisee to concentrate on running the business successfully and fast, Chaai Seth assumes responsibility for employee training, raw materials, and invoicing software. Now, anyone in India between the ages of 21 and 55 may launch their own business with a small initial investment and become an owner of a branded chai shop in any city.

The co-founders of Chaai Seth stated, "On average, we receive 90 to 100 franchise proposals per day from all around India. This represents a high rejection rate for the franchise requests we receive. We favour outlets with higher quality rather than more of them. We are not interested in playing the number game. Your money is something that we value. We have specific parameters to consider because we are quite selective when choosing franchisees.

Criteria for Chaai Seth's Franchise eligibility

Location Aspect

- Ground Floor, road-facing corner property preferred at Road Crossings / Junctions. (Basement not required)



- Good footfall with a natural crowd.

- Mixed crowd of all age groups preferred.

- Ample space for parking/standing (for Cafe & Premium Models)

- Near to School, College, Hospital, Railway Station, Metro Station, Bus Stand.

- Mall/food court, office cafeteria.

- Area requirement varies as per Franchise Model.

Age Group

- 21 Years to 55 years.

Financial Aspect

- Minimum CIBIL of 650

- Liquid Cash of Rs 6,00,000/- for Kiosk Model

Since the Chai industry is expanding quickly, this is the ideal opportunity for you to launch your own business using Chaai Seth's franchise and provide employment opportunities. Fill up the franchise application on www.chaaiseth.com the official website of India's leading chai franchise, Chaai Seth. The Chaai Seth team will get in touch with you, or you can reach them directly at the number shown on their website to learn more about being a Chaai Seth franchisee.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

