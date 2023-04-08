Leading digital marketing agency in Goa, Kickass Digital Marketing onboards mandates for Santa Fe Realty and Kuva Botanicals, enhancing its diverse portfolio

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/SRV): Kickass Digital Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency in Goa, has recently onboarded the mandate for Santa Fe Realty Pvt. Ltd., a real estate company that offers luxury homes and commercial spaces in South Goa and Kuva Botanicals, a sustainable and eco-friendly skincare brand from Goa that offers natural and organic products. Founded with the goal of creating and executing groundbreaking strategies that align with the brand's mission, Kickass Digital Marketing will be the driving force behind the growth of the online presence of the two leading brands.

Kickass Digital Marketing stands out for its quality-centric approach and has been providing its services to various industries such as hospitality, real estate, travel, self-drive car rentals, food delivery, coaching, and consultants. Guiding the success of its extensive clientele, the brand's core offerings include CRM, marketing automation, sales funnel, landing page and microsites, SEO, social media marketing, PPC, and conversion-optimized websites. Through its 360-degree marketing insights and customer-centricity, Kickass Digital Marketing has established strong and lasting relationships with various brands across multiple industries, assisting them to expand their online presence and enhance their brand value and customer engagement.

Anurag Gupta, Common Sense Practitioner at Kickass Digital Marketing, said, "As a boutique digital marketing agency, we believe in quality over quantity. We work with limited clients and try to offer all the necessary marketing interventions needed for the client to grow their business at the most affordable cost. Moreover, we focus on bringing into the picture the latest technical expertise, not only so that the branding activities we conduct have the fastest and the most effective reach to the target audience but also to be the pioneers of change in the business. We believe that by staying miles ahead of the industry, we would be able to transition seamlessly to the next order of the sector when the new practices become the mainstay."



Kickass Digital Marketing derives its unique position and differentiating factor in the saturated Digital Marketing space by integrating the latest tools and AI solutions into its branding efforts. The incorporation of first-in-line technical solutions helps the brand maintain its focus on value creation while simultaneously staying ahead of the crowd by foraying into emergent areas such as marketing automation, data-driven analytics, and performance marketing. With the addition of Santa Fe Realty Private Limited and Kuva Botanicals to its portfolio, Kickass Digital Marketing aims to continue providing exceptional services and growing its business in the coming years.

