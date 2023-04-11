Leading upskilling platform Edureify clocks 150+ success stories via 150+ mentees; eyes to train 6000+ in the coming year

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): Edureify, one of India's leading upskilling platforms, has recently clocked the milestone of having trained 150+ learners and has set the target of grooming over 6000 learners in the next financial year. Honing a special focus on outcome-based learning, the platform has become a popular choice among B. Tech or recent graduates and K-12 students who seek to propel themselves to a lucrative career in the professional world.

Edureify's ambitious growth is backed by its dynamic team of mentors, who have a long-standing experience of at least 10 years in the tech industry. The instructors draw insights from their extensive domain knowledge to impart a first-rate online education to learners. Moreover, behind the growing popularity of the platform lies its learner-centric approach, owing to which, the platform now offers several learn now pay later (LNPL) opportunities for various industry-geared programs, which become affordable for many students as they are unburdened by upfront fees. Among the popular programs is the full stack development program, a sought-after pay-after-placement program among learners. Other much-prized programs include those on SDE, front end development, data science, back-end development and mobile app development.

Attesting to the quality of the programs stands not only the initiative's guarantee of offering lucrative placements, worth at least 5 LPA, ranging to a whopping 32 LPA. The educational forum holds an impressive track record of a 100 % placement rate, with 8% of students placed in startups, 56% in MNCs, and 6% in remote job opportunities.





Sharing the vision and the way forward for the platform, Prabhat Kumar, CEO of Edureify shared," We strongly believe that to thrive in the industry, upskilling is the only way as many skill sets are being replaced day by day with new ones. The dynamic changes in the industry are leaving even seasoned professionals baffled, let alone the aspirants. In view of this, our job-ready programs are perfect to meet the industry-academic gap, due to which we have in a very short time grabbed many eyeballs. Going forward, we want to reach out to more and more students, unleashing tech experts into the market."

In the coming years, Edureify plans to expand its reach of students so that it can not only foray into various other programs in the future but also strengthen its industry network businesses, by providing them with a solid base of talented techies. Also, from the perspective of veneers, it is worth noting that via Edureify's set of expertise, they can catapult their success story on the basis of the newly-hired relevantly-skilled employees and the upskilled current employees, who have profited from the platform.

In Conclusion, Edureify's expansion plans to increase its offices in the upcoming days, and the launch of its new office in Kolkata is a significant milestone in the company's journey. With its focus on innovation, technology and quality education, Edureify is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the education sector in India.

www.edureify.com

