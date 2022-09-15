Leading US tech-enabled healthcare services company announces Modivcare Labs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Modivcare Inc, the largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) in the United States, today announced the opening of Modivcare Labs in Bangalore, India. The USD 2.3 billion technology-enabled healthcare services company addresses the social determinants of health (SDoH) by bringing critical patient transportation, remote patient monitoring, meal delivery, and personal in-home care to 34 million patients, or roughly 10 per cent of the U.S. population.



The Modivcare Labs center of excellence in Bangalore will build world-class digital platforms and applications to help the most vulnerable and underserved U.S. patient population access quality, life-saving care. This will be achieved in Bangalore by utilizing emerging technologies in data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Telematics, Blockchain, and Big Data to create innovative, digital services for patient transportation, meal delivery, and in-home care. These intense intellectual exercises are being carried out in Modivcare Labs to provide on-time performance and a rich user experience for patients.



Developing these advanced, digital technology-enabled services will require recruiting local, top-tier talent for Modivcare Labs in Bangalore. Approximately 200 positions in digital platform development and support will be offered to applicants with advanced degrees in engineering and science with extensive experience serving as senior engineering leaders, data scientists, senior software developers, and architects in Java stack and Python stack, React, Angular, and Native App developers. This would include Quality Assurance automation testers focused on automation, ServiceNow developers to improve workflows and automation, Network Engineers, Cloud Engineers, Sr. NOC and SOC analysts for keeping systems highly available and reliable, and Product managers to improve product features and capabilities.



Over the past year, Modivcare has acquired numerous technology-enabled companies, including WellRyde and Accelerated Strategy, to create the largest digitally integrated NEMT network in the United States that provides over 28 million paid trips annually. Partnering with local, community-based transportation providers and global rideshare companies, including Lyft and Uber, Modivcare's advanced technology platform comprises robust networking, intuitive mobile applications, accessible digital portals, and real-time tracking capabilities.





"As one of largest, most prominent healthcare services companies in the United States, Modivcare's Bangalore Center of Excellence seeks to employ highly educated technology experts who will make a significant difference by enabling greater access to care for millions of U.S. patients," said Walt Meffert, Chief Information Officer of Modivcare.



Hari Kesavan, Director, Modivcare and Modivcare Labs, added, "The demand to fill these high-level positions in the IT capital of India aligns perfectly with graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology and other premier institutions in India."



Applicants interested in learning about Modivcare Labs employment opportunities should email careers.labs@modivcare.com.

