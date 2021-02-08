Leadtech launches AI-driven Go Governance app for policymakers

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Political consulting firm Leadtech has launched an artificial intelligence-driven app called Go-Governance to facilitate policymakers make strategic decisions and keep track of progress and development in their constituencies.

The application provides users with a real-time dashboard that tracks all government schemes and development works and it can be customised according to user specification.

It also helps users to monitor expenditures on various schemes and keep track of the budget. The app enables users to see progress and development of their constituency at the state level and grassroots level.



"With the changing times, people of our country are changing as well," said Vivek Singh Bagri, Founder and Political Strategist at Leadtech.

"More than ever before, the need to understand people and make developmental efforts in a direction is need of the hour. The app will serve as a comprehensive digital solution and make the leaders future-ready," he said in a statement on Monday.

Go Governance app will also enable the policymakers to stay virtually connected with their constituents, and which in turn will help them in consolidating voter base.

Established in 2008, Leadtech is a research-based, data and technology-driven political consulting firm. (ANI)

