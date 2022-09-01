Leaping Frog Solutions celebrates its 10th Anniversary--Resolutions lead to Solutions

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV): Founded in 2012, Leaping Frog Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partners recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary milestone.

With over 200+ projects executed in the last ten years; Leaping Frog Solutions has witnessed a YoY growth of 40% in the first five years. In addition to Microsoft Gold Partners, Leaping Frog Solutions is also a global business consulting services company, that empowers organizations to streamline and optimize their operations using Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Sharing the company's vision and the journey so far, Tushar Dawalkar: Sales & Marketing Director said, "At Leaping Frog Solutions we provide business consulting services with innovative solutions to ensure alignment with technological advancements and shifting workforce dynamics. The last 10 years have been phenomenal where we have executed over 200 projects. Our team offers comprehensive industry knowledge and experience in collaboration with our clients to deliver business and technology strategies and solutions that are designed to achieve their business performance goals."

Navin Mahadule: Supply Chain Director further added, "Before its inception in 2012, LFS recognized the existing gaps in the way vendors provided services and the extreme potential in the segment. Today, LFS provides technology resources and Microsoft expertise to increase efficiency, project acceleration, and a competitive edge. As we achieve the milestone of 10 glorious years, we are also expanding and strengthening our presence in Australia by September 2022."

Founded by four business partners Manish Mutha, Tushar Dawalkar, Vrushank Mehta, and Navin Mahadule, LFS is currently headquartered in Mumbai. In the last 10 years, LFS has become a synonym for reliability, commitment, and customer retention. With domain expertise and dedicated resources, LFS helps organizations develop and implement an ERP or a D365 CRM strategy that is aligned with the client's business goals. LFS provides its clients the ability to capitalize on their value chain by leveraging Microsoft Dynamics business management solutions and industry-focused experience. The LFS team also provides global expertise that supports organizations both locally and globally to meet complex business requirements.

The company provides complete Microsoft Dynamic solutions to businesses which include:

Microsoft Dynamics NAV/Dynamics Business Central



Microsoft Dynamics AX/Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM)

Power BI

Microsoft SQL Server

Azure Offerings

Mobility Solutions

Leaping Frog Solutions has been titled the "Silver Partner" in 2018 and also awarded the title of "Microsoft Gold Partner in India" in 2020.

To know more, please visit: https://www.lfspl.com/

