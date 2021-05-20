Learn new age management skills with a part-time MBA from K J Somaiya Institute of Management

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/Mediawire): An MBA today has become a sine qua non for staying relevant in this highly automated and technologically advanced age. With flatter organisations, jobs are fewer and employees are expected to display dynamic proficiencies.

The pandemic has further added to the existing challenges and with the current second wave impacting major sectors we are facing a really harsh VUCA world out there. It is perhaps the right time to pursue a part-time MBA from a reputed B-School to acquire the skills needed to keep oneself relevant and industry ready.

Apply new learning to your present job and stay a step ahead!

Adapting to the ever-changing world is an ability that we need to learn as the world is changing faster than ever. Many of us, in our present job, are trying to adapt to the new normal and perhaps have acclimatised ourselves.

However, the industry continues to demand fresh managerial talent that is armed with new age skills and abilities. An honest self-introspection of the way we manage ourselves and our job is needed to understand our shortcomings and chart out a right plan of action to overcome these challenges.

An MBA degree will precisely help us in doing that by providing exposure to new ideas and best practices to successfully execute our role in the present job, to stay a step ahead and advance our career in the industry.

An MBA builds your credibility by developing transferable skills thereby allowing you a wide range of job opportunities, across industries throughout your career.

Under the aegis of Somaiya Vidyavihar, which has over six decades of experience in building and managing institutes of great repute, and now under the newly formed Somaiya Vidyavihar University, the K J Somaiya Institute of Management, established in 1981, has been offering part time programs in management since 1993 to those who want to upskill themselves and acquire a competitive edge.



The institute is consistently ranked among the top 25 management institutes and top 10 private sector B-schools in India. With several quality accreditations like the ISO 9001:2015, the institute has cleared its third update with the coveted AACSB and continues to show its commitment toward excellence.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management's 3-year part time master's degree programmes are offered in the area of Marketing, Finance, Human Resources and Information Management. Conducted in a trimester format over three years, the programs are facilitated through a hybrid pedagogy - online & offline. If you are an executive with minimum 2 years of work experience (after under graduation) you qualify to apply for these programs to enhance your professional knowledge and degree.

A good MBA program will not just impart knowledge of critical theoretical foundations of management but also give contextually relevant understanding of how to apply these in the present times. The curriculum at K J Somaiya Institute of Management is designed by distinguished academicians and industry professionals to prepare you into a multi-faceted and a future ready graduate.

It builds on the core competencies and is regularly updated and aligned with the constantly evolving industry needs. The courses are facilitated by well-qualified, experienced faculty and by eminent corporate professionals, through a blend of classroom teaching, case studies, projects, assignments, field visits and experiential learning opportunities.

Learn MBA from a B-School that provides holistic growth!

The MBA degree provides you with an opportunity for a holistic growth. Apart from the classroom sessions, the various activities that you will engage in, the student-driven committees will allow you to take risks in an open and trusting environment and build on critical skills like teamwork, problem solving, creativity, communication and leadership - skills which are indispensable to successful leadership.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management carries the legacy of the founder, Padmabhushan Shri K J Somaiya in nurturing the budding managers into leaders who become torchbearers of ethical decision making and socially responsible business. This legacy is reflected in its large and illustrious alumni base, many of whom occupy leading positions in reputed organisations in India and abroad. These distinguished alumni fondly remember their memorable days in the campus and are actively associated with the institute in building networks and serving as mentors.

The part time MBA is just the right springboard now to accelerate and achieve all that you wanted to in your career!

