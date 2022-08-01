Learn With Fraternity-The fastest growing edtech startup launches top-notch online tutoring services

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): The conventional education systems are fraught with redundancies. In an epoch of social estrangement, there's nothing like summoning a tutor on demand. Backed by notable investors, Learn with Fraternity, was announced in a press release to redefine and improvise the ways of education.

Unlike most offline experiences, the company assists students with an ideal learning environment and supports the innovation of their outcomes by integrating experienced tutors, compelling study material, and cutting-edge technology that will enhance the students' overall academic performance.

With a team of ivy-league certified academic professionals, the firm is launching its low-cost online tutoring programs intending to encourage students to become lifelong learners. The services are easily accessible, tailored one-on-one online tutoring, including preparation for standardized tests like SATs. Alongside interest-based learning assistance, the organization also offers academic support in various domains, including economics, management, information technology, nursing, etc. The pool of experts is deliberately dispersed across the globe, which implies that there will always be an expert available to address students' requirements regardless of their regional time.

The Student Helpline - LWF's website, which is now revered by over 100 million students globally, is investing heavily to expedite its objective of encouraging students to swoon with learning. Their approach to offering academic solutions to a diverse clientele, including high school students, researchers, and anyone needing high-quality projects, essays, dissertation help, journal articles, or help with an SOP, has not wavered. By establishing an immersive platform that combines real-time feedback with its services, this Edtech learning platform assists in transitioning from passive to active learning.

"We must emphasise technological brilliance, a splash of science, and top-notch customer service if we have to reach the pinnacle. We have to break our own records, surpass yesterday with today, and carry out our tasks with greater panache and dexterity than ever before," said Bharat Chaudhary, founder of the company who is responsible for propelling its global expansion. Since the epidemic, the firm has already observed a 140 per cent surge in sales for academic assistance and SOP writing services. Moreover, the firm had a 220 per cent growth rate, with over 2 million students participating in live classes and subject matter experts teaching more than 9580 hours of Livestream sessions when most of the countries were still under lockdowns which have not yet been entirely lifted. In regard to the statistics mentioned above, Bharat stated, "This is only the commencement, and as we can manage demand surges far greater than this, we are ensuring that our 94,000 tutors and subject-matter experts around the globe are poised for what lies ahead. I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with a brilliant team to build the ideal EdTech platform which offers affordable instant services all around the world."



The firm sought to take advantage of the most recent shift in customer preferences from formal education systems to online learning. The firm is expanding to grow operations for a devastating advantage and expand into new markets to establish itself as the dominant player in EdTech. The main component of their service approach is giving students assignments with strategic targets. Likewise, they strive to provide comprehensive solutions to their clients through advice, in-person consultations with experts, or even going far above and beyond the usual scope of online tutoring and assignment help services. It is evident that students are unceasingly looking for exceptional services. So, in complement to alleviating and streamlining academic lifestyle, the company has eschewed standard pricing and developed flexible-price services to fit everyone's wallet. Correspondingly, they have implemented a plethora of value-added features into each SOP writing service to guarantee that students get exactly what they have been searching for more than a decade.

Even though e-learning is prominent in developed nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, the firm is also pursuing its relative interest to establish themselves in developing countries so that people there can also reap the advantages of affordable learning, acquire credentials, work on their own time, and do not have to commute to a distant campus for academic assistance or advisory sessions. The fact that e-learning reduces many of the infrastructure expenditures that turn away many students is among the primary reasons that implying it in underdeveloped nations has so many advantages. In addition, the economy of a nation itself will gain from online education in addition to students.

Although the business is majorly operating in developed nations, its founder has ambitious goals for the future. Because remote learning has limitations, there are inequities that students must deal with whether they live in America or Zimbabwe. Some courses, especially those that demand practical application, like scientific laboratories and physical education, cannot be offered online. Online learning is a demanding process, and youngsters are unable to execute or persevere through this without guidance or instruction. The Student Helpline experts are striving to allay worries about course completion by striking a balance between in-person teaching and online tutoring in developing nations.

The company intends to inculcate more than 25,000 doctorate-level experts into its worldwide workforce by the end of 2022, with expertise in tutoring, academic assistance, and SOP writing. The firm aspires to schedule 1000k sessions each month spanning more than 50 countries by the end of the year. Despite early impediments, The Student Helpline's future in developing and developed nations looks bright. In fact, if the firm's growth figures keep up consistently, it might soon surpass renowned EdTech companies in terms of social and economic aspects. Bharat is enthusiastic about advancing Learn with Fraternity's hypergrowth objectives based on his considerable expertise in global growth initiatives. His goal for the company is to negotiate all funding and acquisitions effectively, assist them, and offer legal solutions that help the company's operations. His expertise and background in legal scale-up assistance will enable the firm to expand more expeditiously. The firm will tremendously flourish over the ensuing years with the assistance of such in-house expert staff.

