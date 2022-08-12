Learn with Leaders partners with Harvard HPAIR to shape young leaders of tomorrow; Bring Summer Leadership Workshop to Indian Schools

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Workshops and education no longer bring up images of students chained to desks, or learning everything written on a blackboard. The way students are learning is changing with global access to education and Learn with Leaders is at the helm of that change. They have partnered with The Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) for an exciting Summer Leadership Workshop that gives Indian students a chance to meet and engage with mentors from Harvard University to learn skills that will help them improve their chances of getting into Ivy League institutions.

In the day-long workshop, students will first get to learn about different skills and then will get to put their learning to the test by generating solutions to real-world problems based on their knowledge. This is a hands-on approach where the mentor helps the students create an action plan based on creative and critical problem-solving skills.

Learn with Leaders vision is to empower students with core critical-thinking skills that they can use not just to apply to Ivy League colleges but also in the real world.

"Young students are the future leaders of tomorrow and Harvard is extremely passionate about facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas through HPAIR to help these future leaders in the Asia Pacific region connect with the top leaders of today in a dynamic environment," says Joaquin Cortacans Sosa, President of HPAIR.

The Summer Leadership workshop will be organized in four schools across Delhi NCR namely Shiv Nadar School (Noida), Scottish High International School, Tagore International School, and Step by Step on the 17th and 18th of August. It will be an in-person workshop open for grades 8-12th with participating students getting a chance to earn certificates from Learn with Leaders and HPAIR. In addition to the certificates, the students will also get letters of recommendation from Learn with Leaders to further enhance their resumes and portfolios.

This is a rare opportunity for students to learn systemic and comprehensive approaches to problem-solving from trained and dedicated HPAIR mentors. And the best part is that through Learn with Leaders, students can get this mentorship at just Rs 10,000, which is just a fraction of the cost that it would otherwise come out to be.

Speaking on the same, Gunjan Aggarwal, Co-founder, and CEO, of Learn with Leaders says, "We're happy to have partnered with Harvard HPAIR for the summer internship workshop. It will give students immense exposure to Ivy league mentors and courses in addition to preparing them for future challenges."



This workshop can help students look at problem-solving from a wider perspective and gain analytical and creative insight into the same. Additionally, students will also be able to practice their communication skills to effectively convey their recommendations and brainstorm practical methods to implement solutions. Most importantly the students will be able to establish life-long, value-rich networks with IVY League mentors, global thought pioneers, and peers from around the world who share a similar passion and journey to gain education from the best global institutions.

The future of education is global and Learn with Leaders comes as a pioneer in this space. Bringing revolutionary learning and mentoring opportunities for high school students, they're helping them connect with faculty and high-achieving students from some of the world's leading universities.

Learn with Leaders is defying the confinements of conventional education to create a globally connected ecosystem that fuels high school students' needs for networking and mentorship. The EdTech initiative builds its foundation on beyond-classroom programs, competitions, workshops, informal discussions, etc., curated by international faculty, Ivy Leaguers and other elite student-run organisations' mentors.

They offer high schoolers a platform to build ideas, connect with transnational peer groups, develop diverse cultural knowledge, explore leadership proficiencies, and stimulate their change-making abilities. Their collaborations include Harvard Student Agencies (HSA), the Center for Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness (CSDGC) at Stanford University, Harvard Graduate Women in Science and Engineering (HGWISE), MIT Solv[ED], UCLA Extensions, Faculty at NYU, and several others.

With a vision to inspire the next generation to emerge as future changemakers, innovators, and problem-solvers, Learn with Leaders is teaching students to use creativity and lateral thinking skills in exploring solutions to real-world problems and UN SDGs. From CAS projects, Model UNs, and research undertakings to entrepreneurial dreams and debating skills, LwL is a hub for narratives that lack space in school curricula.

For middle and high school students, the potential to learn is limitless, and Learn with Leaders is helping them dream the impossible.

The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) is a 30-year-old non-profit organization founded to create a forum of exchange for young professionals and world leaders to discuss and learn about the most important economic, political, and social issues facing the globe. The mission is to connect the top leaders of today with the future leaders of tomorrow in a dynamic forum of exchange.

Since 1991, HPAIR has organized 43 conferences in 15 different host countries, touching the lives of more than 10,000 students and young professionals. HPAIR hosts two student-led conferences a year - one on Harvard's campus and one in the Asia-Pacific.

