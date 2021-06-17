Learning in the 'New Normal'

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/SRV Media): The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the scenario across the globe. It has widely disrupted every aspect of human life including the education sector which is a critical determinant of a country's economic future.

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in complete lockdown nationwide for an indefinite period of time as schools, colleges, and universities were shut down. Classes were suspended and all examinations including the entrance tests were postponed indefinitely.

Globally, over 1.2 billion children were out of the classrooms. As per UNESCO reports in India, more than 32 crore students have been affected, out of which 14 crores of primary and 13 crores of secondary students were the two most affected levels in India.

Although it is an exceptional situation in the history of education, it has also created many opportunities and acted as a catalyst for educational institutions to grow and opt for platforms and techniques that have not been used before.



Not just for students, the education world has shifted focus to parents as well. Parents are finding it difficult to focus on different aspects of their child's overall development. As homes perform simultaneous duties like school, office and living space, parents are finding themselves in a tight situation. Although parents now have more time for their children, the pressure to manage various roles is stressful and they are unable to devote time to parenting.

That said, here are some of the challenges faced by parents during this pandemic:

Handling children's stress and anxiety

Maintaining a healthy routine for them

Managing behaviour problems

Assisting their online education



To overcome those challenges for parents and students alike, Shigally Hill International Academy, a premium girls-only boarding school (ranked #7 in India as best boarding school) has taken the responsibility to support parents to overcome these challenges.

Shigally Hills International Academy (SIA) has started a series of webinars in collaboration with Skypath Consultancy involving experts to support everyone to reduce stress, be more focused, experience joy, love and connection by using techniques of mindfulness for students and parents.

Shigally Hills International Academy (SIA) has also published a book "The Art of Positive Parenting" to support parents to build strong bonding with children which will be soon available on Amazon.in.

Along with it, teachers at Shigally Hill International Academy (SIA) were upskilled with the best industry practices, and the technological infrastructure was upgraded to create a unique blend in order to continually offer the best possible education in tough times. The teachers adapted to the blended mode of learning where both face-to-face delivery and an online model became a norm.



The teachers have emerged as the guiding star with their continued commitment to their students and the central role they have played in responding to and recovering from the pandemic.

This girl's only boarding school is situated in the scenic and serene foothills of the fabled Doon valley. The campus spreads over 50 bigha of lush green pollution free environment surrounded by mountains and a perennial river on three sides is an ideal place for the growth and development of the girl child in a secure and safe environment.

With a belief that #LearningNeverStops, SIA is all set to welcome students for the new session with open arms and totally safe and secured environment. The campus is sanitized and maintained to the highest level of hygiene using products by Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Now is the time to reimagine education and achieve the vision of access to quality learning for every child, no matter how difficult the situation is!

SIA was successful in building a more resilient teacher work force, well equipped with digital and pedagogical skills to teach remotely, online and through blended or hybrid learning. They have used this challenging situation as an opportunity to grow further as said in the school's motto - "To Greater Heights".

