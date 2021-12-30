Leaving the audiences laughing their hearts out, Krishna Pandey wins the 3rd Edition of Taiwan Excellence's Digital Comedy Hunt TechLOLogy Superstars taking home the Mega Prize of INR 2 Lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The wait to see India's TechLOLogy Superstar of TechLOLogy Superstars S3 is finally over as they have successfully concluded the event on November 25th, 2021, in Mumbai.

Having left the audience in splits with quirky humour, Krishna Pandey ended up securing the highest number of votes thanks to his fans and taking home the grand prize of INR 2 lakh. Giving him a tough competition to the very end were Aman Sakat, Tanmay Sawant, Manish Pawar and Ujjwal Sonar, who won INR 50,000 each with their rib-tickling content.

Indian television actress Kavita Kaushik who was roped in as the guest judge for the finale was left stunned with the amazing performance delivered by these participants. Technology and comedy are two burgeoning aspects in India currently and combining these two made a dish that is deliciously funny and positively geeky. TechLOLogy Superstars Season 3 proved to be the perfect platform for next-gen performers with comic excellence, with an age-no-bar criteria for participants.

Sharing his excitement on the win, Krishna Pandey said, "Firstly I want to thank Taiwan Excellence for coming up with this unique concept along with all the wonderful judges for their constant guidance and last, but not the least, the audience who chose me as the winner of TechLOLogy Superstars. It truly is an honour for me to work and learn so much from the judges and all of comedians. The judges always guided me, right from the start to the very end of the contest and helped me to improve as far as my content and dialogue delivery is concerned. It is all thanks to their guidance that I ended up winning the title of TechLOLogy Superstars."

Commenting on the association, actress Kavita Kaushik said, "All I want to say is, that being a part of this property by Taiwan Excellence was a huge honour and I have learned a lot from all the participants. Braves are those who can become the fresh voice of the country's entertainment industry, which is the need of the hour. The entire team was very creative and excited bunch, which made this entire event such a huge hit."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)