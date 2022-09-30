Lecco Cucina's Store at Lavelle Road witnesses massive footfall on its launch day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): 300+ visitors joined Lecco Cucina's launch party at their store on the Lavelle Road. Numerous architects, manufacturers, distributors, and real estate owners were also a part of the crowd. 96 per cent visitors rated Lecco Cucina from good to excellent and were found extremely impressive of the displayed Italian kitchens and wardrobes.

Many amongst them booked their first Lecco modular kitchen and wardrobe. And few of them were lucky enough to grab the inaugural offer.

Lecco Cucina is thankful to all who supported them and welcomed them with open arms. They are thrilled to witness such an amazing response. This inspires them to go that extra mile to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

Modular kitchens at Lecco Cucina start at Rs 1 Lakh and wardrobes at Rs 30,000. Every new homeowner or anyone looking to renovate their kitchen must visit the Lecco Cucina store.

The flagship experience centre is spread across 8000 sq.ft. showcasing 8 beautiful kitchens and 12 stylish wardrobes.



The brand is created with the idea of delivering the marvel of Italian designs to Indian households. It aspires to provide organised modular kitchen and wardrobe solutions to Indian homes at an attractive pricing with the commitment of being responsible, ethical, and uncompromising.

The Product Portfolio

Kitchens: The modular kitchens of Lecco Cucina, constituting the base and the wall cabinets along with the tower units, are a prime source of attraction. The intelligent assemblage of different cabinet styles, and units, along with the kitchen accessories will help users maximise their available storage area. The modular kitchen designs will come with a vast array of options of materials, colours, finishes etc., to choose from, which will allow users to personalise their kitchen to reflect their personal style aesthetic. They are timeless in appeal and are crafted to make kitchen experience pleasurable and delightful.

Wardrobes: The modular wardrobes will help users organise all their belongings in a stylish manner. They are made from the highest quality materials and they come in a wide variety of designs that will definitely complement the interiors of their homes. These wardrobes are built to provide users with maximum space efficiency and comfort. They neither compromise on style nor on functionality. With Lecco Cucina, users will get a wardrobe that complements their style statement and adds the perfect touch of glamour to their lifestyle.

Lecco Cucina was gestated with the simple thought of bringing the best designs and concepts from Italy to homeowners in India. Lecco Cucina intends to provide organised solutions to those Indian homes that are still opting for unorganised options. Lecco Cucina wants to break the barrier of clarity of designs & pricing before the finalisation of the order and deliver the projects on committed timelines. We would love to welcome all those who want modular kitchens and wardrobes to the world of Lecco Cucina and enjoy the transparent and on-time joy ride.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)



