Legal Window introduces premium business setup and legal services for Indian startups

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/TPT): Legal Window, a new-age business setup consultancy and legal services firm, has launched its premium services including Transfer Pricing in India, International Tax Advisory Services, NBFC Registration, Asset Reconstruction Company Registration, IRDA Registration, RERA Registration, FEMA Advisory, ESOP Planning, Valuation of Securities and Corporate Insolvency Process.

While the Indian marketplace has many business and legal consultancy firms, only one out of ten have this kind of wide range of premium services for startups and entrepreneurs that Legal Window is offering. Legal Widow's premium business setup services will not only benefit India's growing startup ecosystem but also provide the company with a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Incepted on the 25th of August 2020, Legal Window is now assisting startups, entrepreneurs and businesses with services like startup registration and successful registration of different types of companies including Private Limited Company, Public Limited Company, Trademarks, ITR- Filings, One Person Company, LLP registration, Partnership, and many others. Legal Window is dedicated to providing its clients with concrete solutions so that they can survive and grow in today's competition-driven marketplace. They are also catering to the compliances, taxation and intellectual property services needs of the businesses to enable entrepreneurs to start, manage, protect and grow their businesses.

Talking about their services, Legal Window Founder says, "Without a clear understanding about the business module, vision and planning before starting a business, many entrepreneurs and business owners face a hard time to start, grow or scale their businesses. Legal Window helps entrepreneurs to go through several legal formalities like licensing, registration and IP before starting any business venture. Moreover, our legal experts ensure adherence and compliance to all existing rules and regulations to mitigate any future risks. Our platform is dedicated to simplifying all the business and legal matters that look overwhelming to the entrepreneurs."

Legal Window is a team of expert lawyers, chartered accountants and company secretaries who develop effective solutions in various domains including corporate laws, direct taxations, GST Matters, IP registrations and other Legal Affairs as per the client requirements. With their personalized solutions, they aim at aiding the new startups and entrepreneurs to maximize their potential in a smooth and effective manner.



In fact, the Legal Window now has more than 1000 satisfied customers and is looking to onboard more customers by the end of this fiscal year. As India's startup ecosystem is witnessing rapid growth, Legal Window is all set to guide startups and entrepreneurs with premium business setup and legal services.

Contact details

72407 51000

email id : admin@legalwindow.in

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

