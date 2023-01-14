Legendary Tyre Brand - DUNLOP launches new range at Auto Expo, 2023

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/Visage11): A premium range of DUNLOP ACCELOGRIP, Two-Wheeler Tyres shall be put on display at the Auto Expo, the car show, 2023. Dunlop, the brand that had dominated the Indian tyre market, has once again started rolling on Indian roads.

"Dunlop is expected to create huge possibilities for targeting a bigger market-share to become a game changer in the superbikes and commuters' categories. A generation of Indians has been familiar with the Dunlop brand for their premium quality and technically advanced products and this fact will drive the inherent demand for this legacy brand. DUNLOP ACCELOGRIP tyre range will be marketed through a network of distributors and dealers spread across the country", said a company news release.

The name Dunlop is synonymous with performance driven specialist tyres for adventure, racing and mountain biking across the world. For 132 years now, the brand has demonstrated dominance in racing which began with Willie Hume winning the first race in Belfast in 1889. The Isle of Man TT, Endurance World Championship and MXGP - all have been won on Dunlop Tyres. Most recently Dunlop has been racing to victory In Moto GP2 and Moto GP 3. Dunlop vows to be a game changer in the commuter category as well as superbikes alike.

The DUNLOP ACCELOGRIP tyre range promises longevity for value for money; more road contact for greater stability; short braking distance for safety; more rugged structure for more comfort and hassle-free service.

Auto-Expo is one of the world's premier automobile & auto-components shows. A signature event, that witness automotive brands across the country coming together on a single platform to showcase their upcoming product line-up, product concepts and any new technological advancement in the sector. The Auto Expo starts at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 11, 2023.

