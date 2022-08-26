Lemme Be launches 'Z-Cup': A Cute, Affordable and Eco-friendly Menstrual Cup Made with Medical Grade Silicone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lemme Be, a new-age inclusive period care brand, announces the launch of 'Z-Cup', an intelligently designed, affordable, and a sustainable menstrual cup.

Z-cup provides an effortlessly leak-proof period to all menstruators and is suitable for all kinds of strenuous activities. A healthy and new-age alternative to traditional sanitary pads.

Lemme Be Z cup's curved design provides a snug fit and it encourages menstruators to lead an active lifestyle promising stain-free, rash-free, trash-free periods. It is made of medical-grade silicone and lasts for up to 6-8 hours.

It can be washed and reused for up to 5 years. Z-Cup as the name suggests is suitable for GenZ & young menstruators as well, who are confident about their body and do not want the period flow to dim their glow. Z Cup is launched in 3 colors, Lime green, Dazzling Purple and Pride Rainbow.

Z-Cup's distinctive product features include:

Made from medical-grade silicone

2 Sizes, 20 ml for Size small & 25 ml capacity for size Medium

Can be washed and reused and has a lifespan of up to 3-5 years

No leakage and no rashes

Has an Angular cup with protruding belly and an indented section for easy insertion

Has a Longer stem for easy removal

Provides Better suction for a snug fit

Suitable for all ages and all kinds of strenuous activities

Launching the product for Indian consumers, Devidutta Dash, Founder and CEO of Lemme Be, says, "Periods can be a very anxious and uncomfortable time for menstruators, especially with the constant worrying of stains and leakage. Understanding that there is only so much a traditional sanitary napkin can help, we are very excited to launch the Z-cup that helps menstruators get a rash-free and stain-free period. The ingenious product is developed for easy insertion and features a long stem for easy removal to keep it super safe, secure, and comfortable for the menstruator. Along with being extremely durable, the Z-Cup is extremely Pro-pocket and planet!"



Lemme Be's current period care product range spans organic and premium-grade cotton sanitary napkins, panty liners and tampons, Z Drip Max (reusable period panty), and Z Discs (reusable menstrual discs). All of Lemme Be's products are FDA-approved, comfortable, affordable, and sustainable.

Pack Includes: 1 LemmeBe Z Cup and cotton pouch

Colors available:

Lime Green

Pride Rainbow

Dazzling Purple

Size Available:

Small (20 ml)

Medium (25 ml)

Priced at INR 1,110

Lemme Be, a GenZ and inclusive period care brand founded in Nov 2020 by Devidutta Dash and Vinod Abrol, focuses on bringing uniquely designed period care products and educational content to support every young menstruators period journey.

The digital-first brand has curated a special range of products exclusively for teens and young adults which prioritizes care & comfort that is trendy, affordable & sustainable. Along with its expansion in India, the brand is seeing growth in Dubai and Australian markets. It's backed by the trust of marquee investors like Wami Capital, Multiply Ventures, and Nikhil Vora of sixth sense.

Lemme Be aims to initiate positive dialogues and open conversation on menstrual health management and is bringing style and sass to the period care industry. LemmeBe is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 14 unique SKUs and 58 total SKUs, and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every menstruator in the country.

For more details, please visit: www.lemmebe.com.

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

