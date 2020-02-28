Lemon Tree Hotels announces debut in Bhutan

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd through its management subsidiary Carnation Hotels has announced its debut in the second international destination Bhutan with the launch of its first hotel in Thimphu.

The hotel is well-connected to Paro International Airport and Thimphu Bus Station.

"The addition of this hotel opens a new international destination for the brand, thereby increasing our appeal to our existing and potential customers," said Rattan Keswani, Deputy Managing Director of Lemon Tree Hotels and Director of Carnation Hotels.

The company expanded internationally with the launch of a hotel in Dubai during December 2019.

Lemon Tree is India's largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector and the third-largest overall.

It operates 8,000 rooms in 80 hotels across 48 cities under various brands like Aurika Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite.

As the current pipeline becomes operational, Lemon Tree will be operating 108 hotels with 10,700 rooms, across 68 cities in India and abroad. (ANI)

