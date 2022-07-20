Lemon Yellow LLP brings design to FinTech Festival India

New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lemon Yellow LLP, a new-age global design agency with a presence in India and the USA is coming to the FinTech Festival India 2022, hosted in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, as exclusive design partner and one of the key sponsors. The event will start on July 20 and will extend till July 22.



Lemon Yellow has been designing digital happiness for the last 5 years, and they have worked with some of the key players in the fintech industry such as ICICI Direct, Experian, Mahindra Finance, Dhan, Fino Finance, to name a few. Their wide variety of portfolios also includes works for industries like OTT, Healthcare, E-commerce, Edutech, etc. Lemon Yellow has been an integral part in contributing to the design of many brands like Tata Neu, SonyLIV, Voot, Netflix, Clicbrics, Bridgestone, Tata CLiQ, among many others.



Though their focus is on creating user-centric websites and applications, they also provide 360-degree design solutions. Based out of Thane, Maharashtra, they have earned quite a reputation in the design sector and were recognised among the Top Design agencies for 2022 by Clutch.



Sameer Bhambere, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Lemon Yellow says, "Fintech is an industry that has been rapidly transforming in India. Its evolution is almost revolutionary - the pace is unprecedented. Lemon Yellow has been a proud contributor in adding to this growth with its work in the recent year, and FinTech Festival is another attempt in spreading this revolution deeper and wider."



After completing ten micro experiences in different cities and hosting a mega digital event in March, FinTech Festival India is ready to host the offline edition of the mega event. It will be one of the biggest fintech festivals aiming toward creating an ecosystem to support and grow the fintech community in the country. The event will consist of conferences, exhibitions, and productive engagements to foster networking.





Priyanka Baya, Co-founder and Head of Business and Finance at Lemon Yellow puts it simply, "Digital is the new future - everyone understands it and is onboard the journey. What it takes to make this transition to digital successful - with sustainable financial strategies - is the real question. The FinTech Festival aims to provide an answer to it and a lot more. Being a design agency who has had experience in making these transitions successful, our goal is to add value to these efforts."



The Indian fintech industry is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. About 67 per cent of the fintech companies operating in India were established in the last 5 years. The World has witnessed the digitisation wave in India, especially since COVID. There is no doubt that it is the future and a more hassle-free way of dealing with transactions, but creating a system and having an idea doesn't necessarily help to achieve the goals.



Amit Bhambere, Co-founder and Head of Design at LY, has coined and introduced a new term - FinteD. "Fintech as an industry is incomplete without design - something the industry has realised in recent years. The digital banking experience can only be elevated and made valuable when you add design to the mix. We have been adding design to fintech with all our work, and FinTech Festival has provided just the platform to make this change as wide and deep-rooted as possible."



A good design that transcends the user experience and solves their needs is the gap that needs to be bridged. Lemon Yellow as an agency is all cards in with creative and path-breaking ideas to provide customised solutions to brands and help them turn their vision into reality. The event will witness participation from key fintech players in the country along with other promoters and exhibitors who will make the event a giant oasis of ideas and visions for the future.

