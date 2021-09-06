Lenphor's premium range of cosmetic products is now available pan India across various e-commerce portals

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Lenphor is a cosmetic brand in India, operating under the umbrella of Dwja Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., that offers quality cosmetics at affordable prices.

The brand has recently developed a premium range of powders, blushes, lipsticks, and liners suitable for Indian skin tones.

The brand's key strength lies in their vast variety of products - blush, primer, BB cream, fixer, foundation, compact, and loose powder under face products; eyeliners (pen, pencil, liquid), eyebrow pencils, mascara, and kajal under eye products; 24 shades of matte lipsticks and 18 shades of velvet lipsticks under the lip's category; and 84 shades of Nail Lacquer under the nail category. Lenphor's comprehensive range of products is now available on all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purple, Ajio, Smytten, Cilory, Limeroad, Boddess, Zivame, Netmeds, Tatacliq, Paytm Mall, etc.

Getting products with shades suitable for Indian skin tones is one of the major challenges in the Indian beauty market. However, Lenphor - with the help of their strong research and development team - is fulfilling that requirement with the variety of product shades they offer for Indian skin tones. The brand primarily focuses on coming up with cosmetics that define all shades of a woman, at reasonable prices.

Lenphor now delivers pan India and has an offline presence in the Northern and Western parts of India. The brand plans on coming up with its stores in Gujarat; subsequently launching in the major metropolitan cities. Currently, they are partnering with leading cosmetic brands in malls and shops to maximize their reach. The brand even has its own kiosk in Elante Mall Chandigarh and Pavilion Mall Ludhiana. Additionally, in the near future, they aim to expand to global markets and launch more products under skincare, professional makeup with accessories, etc.



The Managing Director of Lenphor, Mahendra Panjwani stated, "Since its launch in 2020, Lenphor has been doing well in the Indian market. We have been contemplating this for quite some time. Our team has always been excited about the prospect of creating a brand nurtured on our turf. After extensive market research and analyzing top performers in the segment, we have confidently ventured into the production and marketing of our own Indian brand. We promise to deliver premium quality products that are at par with international standards but do not cost a fortune to our customers."

Over the years, India saw a major shift in the way people groomed themselves. People have been paying closer attention to what is used in the making of cosmetic products and how environmentally friendly they are. Lenphor was created with these concerns in mind. The brand takes pride in its entire range of products being dermatologically tested, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Further, they focus on positioning their brand as - 'Premium quality cosmetics at affordable pricing in the Indian market.

The founder, Mahendra Panjwani further said, "We believe every woman is gorgeous in their own ways. We are just here to highlight that. We want to enable and empower women to be unashamedly bold, fierce, and chic by inspiring them to express their beauty and sensuality using our products. Lenphor aims to boost women's confidence and make them own their inner beauty and strength to be unstoppable. We look forward to representing a new spectrum of classic and contemporary beauty, by becoming women's best friends and celebrating their individuality."

Lenphor has had the former 'Ms. India Magnificent Woman' Icon, Simran Ahuja as the face of their brand. The celebrated International anchor and actress had joined forces with Lenphor aiming to provide beautiful experiences for women all across India. As the brand ambassador, Simran Ahuja stated that she was delighted to help every woman - modern or modest - instill confidence into their lives using Lenphor products.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

