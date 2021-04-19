Lepton Software bags the Prestigious Global Innovation & Technology Alliance (GITA) Grant 2021

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/Digpu): As part of this joint program, Lepton Software, a Global Location Data Intelligence, and Analytics solution provider, will collaborate with an innovative company called SMFi from the Republic of Korea to build a portable on-demand and on-site Internet product.

The research & development joint effort will positively impact the internet infrastructure and affordable connectivity available to rural communities in India and aid Indian defense in disaster management and other such gripping use cases.

India-Republic of Korea Joint Applied R&D Program is an initiative by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoC&I) Government of India and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), Ministry of Science and ICT(MSIT), Government of Korea. The program's primary objective is to support challenging, collaborative, and company-led R&D projects between India and the Republic of Korea.

"This esteemed project is awarded to Lepton for its 25+ years of know-how expertise in the location intelligence space and our demonstrated capabilities of building scalable products that can help in planning, designing the internet connectivity for remote locations. Developing nations can use the product to improve its internet connectivity, infrastructure and empower their defense department in guarding their borders," says Dr Rajeev Saraf, CEO, Lepton Software.

"This project supports 'Digital India Mission' and unlock the transformative power of digital communications networks. The project aims to provide on-demand and on-site Internet to improve online infrastructure at low cost and by increasing Internet connectivity to remote locations in the country. Both the technology partner from India and Republic of Korea brings complementary strength to develop this novel portable solution," says Rahul Kulshreshtha, Head Strategic Project Management, Global Innovation & Technology Alliance (GITA).



The program aims to answer the global issues concerning science and technology. The purpose is to build tech-enabled solutions that can be commercialized and localized in next two years through cooperation between India and the Republic of Korea.

As per a World Bank report, only about 35 percent of the population in developing countries have access to the Internet (versus about 80 percent in advanced economies). The dire need is an innovative Internet networking technology solution that is cost-effective and efficient. Lepton Software and SMFi is set out to exactly solve this complex problem. Lepton will bring in its expertise in Location Data Intelligence, and the Korean counterpart will pitch in with suitable hardware system support to build a PoC System that is cost-optimized and suitable for international markets.

"As Internet is getting more influential on all parts including the political, educational, social, economic and industrial matter, we expect that the cost-effective Internet infrastructure solution such as O2I system is very promising for Indian market as a new business opportunity," says Minsoo Kim, CEO, SMFi.

Such technology partnership grant programs by GITA and the Department of Science and Technology are great platforms for Indian tech companies to further expand their research and development, collaborate globally, and innovate.

