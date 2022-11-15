"Let the consumers know benefits of Sago, the industry will grow on its own" - Rajkumar Sabu

Salem (Tamilnadu) [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): A symposium to promote production of Sago was orgranized in Salem, the production hub of Sago. MSME Minister, Tamil Nadu, Ambarasu and In-Charge Minister of Salem, K. N. Nehru were the Chief Guests at the occasion.

Rajkumar Sabu of Royalratan Sachcha Moti Sabudaana was invited as Special Guest. Motive of the symposium was to have a discussion with the farmers and the industrialists, to find out ways to develop the Sago Industry. Addressing to the programme, Rajkumar Sabu Shared that his firm Shiv Trading Company made a humble beginning, however the company has registered remarkable growth in last 50 years, with positive marketing.

Today Sago is a running product in domestic as well as international market. To acquaint the consumers with the taste and health benefits of Sago, the company keeps organizing Recipe Competitions, Cooking competitions and puts stalls in the fairs, apart from this. This has enhanced the likeliness of the product and it is in huge demand in North India and foreign countries.



Sabu shared that should we organize such activities in South India, the consumers there too can be benefitted with the product; alongwith the industry will grow.

These thoughts of Sabu were much praised by the Minister Ambarasu, and the In-Charge Minister K Nehru and other industrialists and farmers. Sabu has assured to help the industry. Along with he requested the duo ministers to come to Indore, and his invitation was accepted happily.

