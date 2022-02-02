Lexar announces New Lexar® ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the new Lexar ARES DDR4 Desktop Memory, which enhances your PC with vibrant RGB lighting and blazing-fast DDR4 overclocked performance for an elevated gaming experience. It is ideal for gamers who want to boost their gaming performance with overclocked memory.

Key Features

Delivering blazing-fast DDR4 overclocked performance to elevate your gaming experience

Full range RGB support - customize your colors and effects with a vibrant RGB light bar

Features an aluminum heat spreader and wing design for optimal heat dissipation

Customize your RGB with Lexar RGB Sync to match your build perfectly

Designed for the latest Intel XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen platform

Lifetime limited warranty

With Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful RGB lighting control software, you can customize your lighting effects by setting colors, intensity and speed with full range RGB support. Additionally, you can also create a dynamic ambience and save your RGB lighting effect profiles, rendering your gameplay more immersive and adding a touch of style to your gaming journey. Lexar® ARES RGB DDR4 is also compatible with the RGB control software of major motherboard brands.



Lexar ARES DDR4 Desktop Memory features an aluminum heatsink and an aggressive wing design for optimal heat dissipation to keep your motherboard and system cool, even when overclocked. Each kit is optimized for peak performance and has been rigorously tested for stability, reliability and compatibility with latest Intel XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen systems to enhance your gaming experience.

"We're excited to announce Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory to our product portfolio. With outstanding performance, Lexar ARES DDR4 Desktop Memory is ready for gamers. We will continue to expand our memory product lines to fulfill consumers' needs," said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, and solid-state drives. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores.

For more information or support, please visit www.lexar.com.

Longsys - a leader in consumer NAND flash applications, is committed to supporting Lexar in its quest to reach new achievements in high-performance, quality, and reliability while maintaining its position as a leading global brand in memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drives for retail and OEM customers.

