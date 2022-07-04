Lexus India and Bangalore International Airport announce exclusive partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Luxury car manufacturer, Lexus India, and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) have announced an exclusive partnership for the movement of guests at the VIP terminal.

All guests at BLR Airport's VIP terminal will now be chauffeured between the aircraft and the terminal in luxurious Lexus cars. Lexus India is providing the vehicles as part of the Airport's fleet for VIP movement.

Lexus vehicles were handed over to Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL at a special ceremony by Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India along with K.I. Jojoe, CEO, Lexus Bangalore and George Kuttukaran, Director, Lexus Bangalore.

Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL said, "At BLR Airport, we are always looking at ways to find solutions to create the best customer experience and enhance the overall travel experience of our passengers. We are confident that this partnership with Lexus will offer our premium guests an exclusive on-ground experience when they travel through our Airport."

K. I. Jojoe, CEO, Lexus Bangalore commented, "At Lexus Bangalore, we constantly endeavor in delivering the Lexus promise of providing amazing guest experiences to our discerning guests. We are very happy to support this collaboration by offering the best of our services to such important dignitaries."



Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Lexus India President said, "We at Lexus India are driven by the Japanese philosophy of "Omotenashi" meaning exceptional hospitality and the Indian spirit of "Athithi Devo Bhava" to anticipate guests' needs and to provide them the amazing Lexus experience. This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is another strong step in this direction, that gives us an opportunity to provide our VIP guests a luxurious experience of utmost comfort & luxury through our meticulously crafted Lexus cars. This will surely enhance their travel experience whenever they are visiting the city."



Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) is the largest airport in South India and the third busiest in India. It has the unique distinction of being the first Greenfield Airport in India, established on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This heralded a revolution in Indian aviation, as more airports in the Country were privatised, thereafter. BLR Airport commenced operations on May 24, 2008 - 33 months from the start of construction. Having served 10 million passengers in 2008, BLR Airport witnessed phenomenal growth during the subsequent years, becoming the fastest growing airport in the world in 2018.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.in

Facebook: @LexusIndia

Instagram: @lexus_india

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

