Lexus India announces mentors for the Lexus Design Award India 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India is delighted to announce its leading panel of mentors who will further add value in enhancing the works of the designers for Lexus Design Award India 2023.

The carefully selected finalists by the eminent Jury will be supported by some of the most renowned & respected personalities in the field of design.

Following the announcement of 'Call for Entries' from 28th July to 28th September 2022, earlier this year, the mentorship program will cater to a one-to-one guidance and support from the mentors, based on the 4 key design principles of Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate & Happiness for All, to bringing their creativity and ideas to the final stage for evaluation.

Now in its sixth year, the prestigious Lexus Design Award India has been growing rapidly as it recognizes exceptional talent among design professionals and individuals whose designs are poised to help craft a better tomorrow. The annual event engages with both established and upcoming creative talent across the country, aspiring to win the coveted LDAI trophy for their state-of-the-art concepts & designs.

Under the guidance of renowned and experienced mentors, the finalists will be supported in refining their works for their final entry to be evaluated by the Jury. The mentor panel this year comprises of:

Praveen Nahar - the Director of National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad with its extension campuses in Gandhinagar and Bengaluru, as well as a former faculty member in Industrial Design and Discipline Lead of Product Design at NID since 2002, Mr. Praveen is an academician through and through. He has Juror experience across the IF Design Awards, Germany, India's Best Design Awards, and the National Design Competition. Praveen has also been on NID's Senate and Policy Planning Committee.

Satish Gokhale - Founder and Director of India-based design company - Design Directions. Satish is a founding member of the Association of Designers of India (ADI) and a former member of the Indian Design Council. He has been on the jury for several design awards in India and overseas including IDSA (USA), South African Design Council, Singapore Design Council, and 'I' Mark.

Micheal Foley - Design graduate from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Micheal joined Titan Industries as a product designer and in less than a decade, rose to head the Titan Design Studio, to become Chief Creative Advisor to Titan Industries. The one behind the Lexus Design Award India trophy design, Foley's design stint at Titan Industries addressed products like wristwatches, sunglasses, and fashion jewellery, as well as retail design, and visual merchandising. He has been associated with LDAI since its first edition as the LDAI Trophy designer, Winner (LDAI 2019), Juror (LDAI 2019), as well as Mentor (LDAI 2020).

Anuj Sharma - With an area expertise in textile design, Anuj is a fashion designer. Apart from being on the LDAI Jury for its 2021 and 2022 editions, he has worked for six consecutive Lakme Fashion Weeks. Mr Anuj has taught nearly 20,000 individuals to be self-sufficient by stitching their own clothes through his brand initiative that employs buttons and rubber bands to create bags, clothes and shoes.

Dinesh Korjan - Dinesh is considered as one of the pioneers of the Indian product design industry, the founder and partner of the erstwhile Studio Korjan in Ahmedabad. A member of the jury for India's Best Design Awards and a Mentor for LDAI 2022, he has amassed recognition as the winner of PlastIndia 97 Award for Best Product/ Design.

Dr B.K. Chakravarthy - Dr Chakravarthy is a professor and project head for the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay, and the founder of Shenoy Studio. Specialises in the area of innovation by design which encompasses new innovation processes and methodologies, with an aim to create a new breed of designers who can come up with novel products focusing on humanising technology.



Mentor Satish Gokhale commented, "I am truly honored to be part of the Lexus Design Award team, supporting, and providing my guidance and expertise to our aspiring designers who will cater to empowering a better tomorrow. There's never a stop to brilliant new ideas and seeing what our participants have in store will unquestionably be a great learning and a fruitful difference for our society."

Speaking on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, "I am delighted to announce the acclaimed panel of mentors for this year's edition of the Lexus Design Award India, who will further guide and support the finalists and take their design proposals to a much higher level. The last five successful editions of the LDAI have focused on bringing out the talent that will contribute to the betterment of society & the world at large. We are certain that this year's participants will showcase an array of well-conceptualized ideas that will aid to inspire and craft a better tomorrow."

The final winners will be announced at an exclusive Lexus Design Award India event which will be held later this year.

The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX.

The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

