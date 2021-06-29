Lexus India launches Lexus Life, an exclusive ownership experience program for guests #LexusLife

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India today announced the launch of 'Lexus Life', an exclusive ownership program for Lexus buyers who at Lexus, are treated like guests at home. This further strengthens the brand's footprint in India and enhances the Lexus Lexus Life will be a comprehensive ownership program offering a bouquet of benefits aimed at providing amazing experiences throughout the ownership period of a Lexus guest. Under this program, Lexus will bring in new ownership benefits through 'Lexus Ownership Portfolio', which will include a variety of crafted plans for finance, service options, warranty, insurance & roadside assistance. Additionally, Lexus is also introducing 'Lexus Pre-Owned', a new platform for guests to trade in & upgrade their Lexus cars with utmost ease, at the same time showcasing the Lexus experience to a wider segment of car buyers.

Since its launch in 2017, Lexus has been committed to providing exceptional experiences to its discerning guests in India. This spirit of Japanese hospitality- otherwise known as 'Omotenashi' is at the center of the Lexus brand, where every action is rooted in respect & guest's preferences. At Lexus, guests' needs aren't just accommodated - they're anticipated, and this is seen across every segment of the brand, from meticulously designed products to the Guest Experience Centers (GEC), that are designed for guests to experience the Lexus lifestyle from the moment they step inside. Lexus' commitment to this spirit is reflected in the launch of its new ownership program 'Lexus Life' which currently has 2 offers; Lexus Ownership Portfolio, and Lexus Pre-Owned. The brand is also planning to add an array of curated offerings under the Lexus Life umbrella in the near future.

Commenting on this occasion, P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India, said, "This announcement represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more mindful about their purchases, we are constantly adapting our services to guests needs. By introducing Lexus Life, we hope to extend the Lexus experience to our guests across segments, while staying true to the Lexus belief of "Omotenashi" which means exceptional hospitality to the guests. We believe this offering is an ode to our customers who are true connoisseurs of experiences. We look forward to offering such experiences to more guests and enriching their lifestyles."

1. LEXUS OWNERSHIP PORTFOLIO

Lexus Ownership Portfolio provides guests with crafted finance plans, trusted service packages and other privileges. These include:

Pro Care Service:

With Pro Care Service, guests can relax in the knowledge that their Lexus is in safe hands. Lexus Care Managers are regularly trained on the latest techniques to ensure the very best care is delivered.

* Package 1: Periodic Maintenance

* Package 2: Periodic Maintenance & General Repair

Options of 30k, 60k & 100k kms available for 3-year tenure

<Customized options are available for tenure and mileage>

Extended Warranty:

Lexus' Extended Warranty program has been modelled keeping in mind the brand's goal of creating crafted experiences for its guests, where they can experience amazing for an extended period of time.

*Extended warranty of 2 years, like original warranty

< Extended warranty is available over & above 3 year OEM warranty and vehicle aging up to 5 Years >

* Includes the following for complete peace of mind

* 24/7 Roadside Assistance

* Cashless service facility

Roadside Assistance:

Lexus Roadside Assistance program is designed to reassure our commitment towards guests, offering emergency roadside assistance and allied services anytime, anywhere.

* Vehicle transportation to the nearest service facility in the event of an issue.

* Roadside assistance includes battery jump start, lock out service, vehicle extrication, tyre assistance, roadside repair, refueling and taxi arrangement.

Lexus Protect:

Lexus Protect offers a range of meticulously crafted insurance products to ensure guests enjoy the same freedom with insurance as they would behind the wheel.

* Special benefits on 1st year renewal insurance

Bespoke Finance

Lexus Bespoke Finance is crafted to suit guests' discerning lifestyle, offering a range of flexible and convenient finance options for those purchasing a new car or trading in.

* Ownership cost funding (On-road including service package, extended warranty & insurance)

* Flexible finance options available along with complete funding

2. LEXUS PRE-OWNED

Lexus Pre-Owned offers a collection of the finest pre-owned vehicles in India, standard of legendary Lexus quality, giving guests complete peace of mind when buying a pre-owned Lexus.

All vehicles go through safety and quality checks and are sold with the protection of manufacturer warranty as per terms and conditions. Guests also have the option to buy Extended Warranty, Service, or Roadside Assistance packages with their pre-owned cars.

For more information, visit https://www.lexusindia.co.in/en/lexus-life/lexus-ownership-portfolio.html and https://www.lexusindia.co.in/en/lexus-pre-owned.html

