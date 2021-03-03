Lexus launches bold new aviation-inspired LC 500h limited edition

New Delhi/Mumbai/Bengaluru (Maharashtra/Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India has launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe- the LC 500h. Inspired by the graceful flight of birds and aeroplanes, this special edition focuses on a refined aerodynamic performance that aims to elevate the sense of driving.

The new LC Limited Edition is inspired by a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers. The Lexus team worked on different ways to create efficiencies for Muroya's aircraft, from refining the grip design of the control column to maximizing aerodynamics efficiencies using testing data learned on Lexus automobiles. The partnership ultimately assisted Muroya on his path to winning the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championships.

With a team consisting of some of the same engineers who built the Lexus LFA supercar on board, Lexus took a unique approach by turning a preconceived concept on its head - literally. They found that taking an aeroplane wing and flipping it upside down improved manoeuvrability and efficiency at the wingtips.

This led to the creation of an exquisite carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) rear wing that realizes greater steering responsiveness and stability without disrupting the LC's inherent vehicle stability. The LC 500h Limited Edition meets the demanding production quality expected of Lexus vehicles and offers a captivating design in harmony with exhilarating performance.

The LC 500h Limited Edition is available in three striking colours that accentuate the design of the vehicle - White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Silver, and Black.

The interiors are adorned with Black AlcantaraTM trimmed seats that feature elegant Saddle Tan accents and seat belts.

The steering wheel, shift lever and door trims are also accented in Black AlcantaraTM trim.



An exclusive carbon-fiber scuff plate integrates the LC silhouette and lettering that reads "LC Limited Edition" & "LEXUS".

A sporty & aggressively styled 21-inch forged wheel, exclusive to the LC Limited Edition, aids in lower drag co-efficient with the same level of rigidity.

Commenting on the launch, P. B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India, said, "We are very excited to announce the addition of the exclusive limited edition of the LC 500h. With its bold, aviation-inspired design language, we are confident that it will be well received by our discerning guests who value and appreciate the quality of finer things in life."

The LC 500h Limited Edition will be available at a starting price of INR 2,15,60,000.

The LC 500 Convertible was named the Best Luxury Car of 2021 in the Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards.

The model is among nine category winners recognized for their excellence in their segment, taking into account qualities including design, safety and comfort as key factors. As a category winner, it now goes forward for consideration for the Best Car of the Year title, to be announced by WWCOTY on 8 March, International Women's Day.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

