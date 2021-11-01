Lexus opens a luxurious new Guest Experience Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India announced the opening of its new and opulent Guest Experience Centre (GEC) at Vile Parle, Mumbai; aimed at making the Lexus experience more amazing.

Lexus India President, P B Venugopal, officially inaugurated the GEC in the presence of Lexus Mumbai officials, including Pratik Malkan the dealer partner of the facility, and other esteemed guests. Lexus Mumbai was operational near the Mumbai International Airport. In addition to Mumbai, Lexus has its GECs in New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

All Lexus GECs are aimed at bringing together the Japanese philosophy of "Omotenashi" with the Indian spirit of "Athithi Devo Bhava" to anticipate guests' requirements and provide them the amazing Lexus experience.

Located in the city of Mumbai, the Lexus GEC takes its inspiration from the adjoining Arabian sea where the exterior facade is inspired by the ripple effect of the sea waves on the sand, in fusion with the dynamism of Lexus. The granite cladding reflects a sand like finish mirroring the texture of the coarse sand on the beach.

The interior is an expression of warmth and elegance, showcased through different elements reminiscent of the sea. The guest lounge features a 'night sky' ceiling with small spotlights that add an effect of stars, and a full moon chandelier light that illuminates the space, while the car display area symbolises the calm of the sea with its high reflective ceilings and walls finished in sand texture paint with gold metal inlay.



Other areas, feature elements like marble to symbolise the night sky, gold accessories as a shining bright day, and a cool blue colour palette inspired by the sea waters. This maintains the serene ambience of the GEC and offers guests a fresh perspective towards elegance and minimalism. The entire concept of Lexus Guest Experience Centres is to offer a space with the intention of making guests feel the comfort and luxury of their own home.

Speaking on the occasion, P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India said, "We are constantly trying to bring the Lexus experience through the Japanese culture of "Omotenashi", closer to our discerning guests across the nation and are committed to building lifetime relationships. Having successfully opened our Guest Experience Centres in various regions of the country, we are excited to elevate our guest experience centre in Mumbai - a step closer to an everlasting luxurious experience. To mark this special occasion, the most successful model of Lexus till date and "Made in India" ES 300h, is on display at the new GEC. We look forward to welcoming more guests to the Lexus carbon-neutral family and embarking on a journey of amazing experiences together."

Lexus India will soon be expanding its network of Guest Experience Centres to Kochi, Chennai, and Chandigarh.

Towards the core thinking of crafting a better tomorrow, Lexus in India has a full range of environment friendly Hybrid electric vehicles that include the LC 500h, LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 300h, the new ES 300h that was introduced in Oct'21 and the gasoline LX 570.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

