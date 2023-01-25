Lighthouse Learning is now Great Place to Work-Certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lighthouse Learning, India's leading early childhood & K-12 education group, is now a Great Place to Work-certified™ in India for January 2023 to January 2024 period. The Great Place to Work assessment found Lighthouse Learning excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience that empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.



Speaking about the recognition, Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder, and Group CEO said, "We are honored to have received the Great Place to Work Certification. It is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace culture that fosters an inclusive work environment where each and every individual brings their best to work every day." Over the last year, the organization committed to a collective culture renovation exercise, which anchored every employee to a shared purpose of igniting the Love for Learning in 1 Million children. Our values of child-centricity, fairness, transparency, innovation, and excellence define our workplace culture and employee experience.





Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.



With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Pre-School, Kangaroo Kids Pre-School, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, and Centre Point Schools, Nagpur, the group nurtures over 1,50,000 students every day. The great place to work certification reinforces the group's commitment to delivering an excellent experience and enhanced happiness quotient for its employees but also a nurturing impact on the lives of the students across its 1300+ pre-schools and 45 school campuses.



The Institute's research indicates that great workplaces are characterised by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

