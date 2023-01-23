Lights, Camera, Action! If cryptos were movies, these three would be 2023 award winners: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/ATK): We are now in the season for movie awards, where stars old and new get their opportunity to shine. It is also a new year for cryptocurrency, where investors can pick their winners for 2023. These three tokens have what it takes to be blockbusters: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and newcomer Big Eyes Coin, which has already raised a stunning $16.5 million in its presale.

Dogecoin - A Celebrity Favourite

Dogecoin (DOGE) first arrived in the market as a joke-take on cryptocurrencies, but investors have been laughing all the way to the bank. Its creators had no idea that its market capitalisation would reach a huge $84 billion. Then, celebrities started to clock on to the promising crypto. Notably, Elon Musk began to take notice and Dogecoin's success story began. Dogecoin is well-versed in efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With some pinning its astronomical success on an Elon Musk tweet from 2019, the value of the coin does tend to depend on internet mentions from the renowned Tesla/Twitter owner.



Shiba Inu - A Blockchain Blockbuster

The Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) gained unsurmountable attention upon its 2020 release. Offering staking rewards, Shiba Inu allows those investing in tokens to earn a passive income. This means if a user stakes a token for longer, their investment will increase in value. The layer-2 blockchain solution means transactions can be cheaper and faster.

The Shibarium platform is a space where users can develop novel uses of existing blockchain infrastructures. The platform is already grabbing the attention of crypto enthusiasts galore.

ShibaVerse is another notable Shiba Inu product that is predicted to boost Shiba Inu's value. The product is part of the Shiba Inu metaverse and provides an interactive experience for users. Crypto analysts are betting on these products being a goldmine for investors of the coin and furthering its stance in the market.

Big Eyes Coin - A Rising Star



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is known for being a community-focused meme coin, drawing wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Cat-themed Big Eyes Coin offers decentralisation and users can join the network's developmental and expanding community as long as they hold tokens.

Big Eyes Coin has a new calculator on its website, meaning users can connect their crypto wallet and see their potential gains. So, depending on the amount of Big Eyes you purchase, you will be able to see its worth if there is an increase in value.

So, a wonderful lineup of cryptocurrency stars for 2023, all deserving the spotlight. And the award for most promising newcomer goes to...Big Eyes Coin!

