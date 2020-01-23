Likee collaborates with ShemarooMe for their latest chat show 'Likee Stars with Priya Raina'

New Delhi [India] Jan 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with ShemarooMe, a video streaming OTT platform launched by India's leading content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, to create a unique chat show 'Likee Stars with Priya Raina'.

The chat show will be hosted by Indian television actor, host, and comedian Priya Raina and feature prominent Likee influencers as guests.

As part of the promotions, Likee has launched the #Digitalstarshow campaign (from Jan 16th - Jan 20th) wherein Likeers can share the trailer video of their favourite Likeers on Instagram with the hashtag #Digitalstarshow and tag the Likee influencer and Likee in the post.

This will give them an opportunity to be one of the five lucky winners and get Beat's earphones and Likee-Shemaroo co-branded T-shirts.

The show, 'Likee Stars with Priya Raina', centres around the theme of women's power and will have prominent Likee influencers including Tanya Sharma, Kreetika Sharma, Riya Subodh, Sana Khan, Anmol Rodriguez and Megha Prasad in attendance as guests.

What sets this chat show apart is that each episode has a different feel to it. Moreover, there are interesting segments such as chit chat, make-up or break-up and dare in one minute in each episode.

This collaboration is in line with Likee's commitment to providing youth-oriented quality content. It will provide Likee influencers an exciting opportunity to interact and engage with the audience on a larger platform, while also giving the viewers a chance to win some goodies.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day.

In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No 1 in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019.

