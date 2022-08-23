Limca enters sports hydration category with new variant; Unveils #RukkMat campaign with Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Coca-Cola India has announced the first-ever brand extension for its homegrown brand Limca into the hydrating sports drinks category with 'Limca Sportz'. The brand, which has completed over 5 decades since its foundation in India, stands at #4 within Coca-Cola India's sparkling portfolio. Limca holds a longstanding legacy in the country and is widely acclaimed for its unparalleled ability to instil a feeling of freshness in the minds and bodies of its consumers.



The brand's new offering 'Limca Sportz' is a Glucose + Electrolyte-based beverage containing essential minerals for rapid fluid intake. The beverage is a NO FIZZ; water-based drink that helps in FASTER REHYDRATION in individuals involved in physical activity in the form of sports, exercise, and high intense chores. It has refreshing real lemon juice to add to the taste and palatability.



The innovation is in line with The Coca-Cola Company's endeavour to provide a wide spectrum of beverage choices to consumers, with great taste as well as functional benefits.



With the launch of the new variant and Limca's entrance into hydration-based sports beverages, the brand is bringing alive the #RukkMat campaign via an advert featuring reigning Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. The campaign will revolve around a motivational theme, to encourage the audience to push their boundaries and 'never say die' attitude. The brand has adopted a holistic marketing approach to boost the new campaign, consisting of digital as well as mass-media broadcasting to maximize media reach across channels.



Announcing the launch of Limca Sportz, Karthik Subramanian, Director, Marketing, Hydration, Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Building on Limca's ability to provide full-body rejuvenation so that consumers can be their most energetic, best selves in every situation, we are thrilled to announce our entrance into the sports hydration category with the launch of Limca Sportz. The beverage has been formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing.





At Limca, we unanimously agreed that there could be no better champion of Limca Sportz than Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who is the pinnacle of athletic excellence and embodies the true spirit of our campaign messaging #RukkMat (never stop)."



Neeraj Chopra, Indian athlete, reigning Olympic champion, and world championship silver medalist in javelin throw said, "As an athlete, I understand the vital significance of optimum intake of carbohydrates and electrolytes. Limca Sportz enables faster rehydration to the drinker and helps balance higher endurance during exercise performance - making it the go-to beverage for people who believe in putting in the hard work to achieve their goals.



It is the perfect drink for when the body gives up, but the mind says 'go on..'. I am exhilarated to be the face of the new Limca Sportz campaign. The film perfectly represents my ideals of never giving up and continuously pushing boundaries to get closer to my goals."



The campaign film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy (North) said, "The most important thing for a sportsperson's regimen or anyone who is exercising, is to be able to do more and more and more, without stopping. A few steps more, one more kilometer, one more throw, one more jump, that's the relentlessness that helps you achieve your goals. Limca Sportz is all about this, the right replenishment and hydration, and the philosophy of #RukkMatt that cheers you to go on. And who better to launch this than Neeraj Chopra, who we've all seen sweating it out with the toughest regimen possible but never stopping at one awesome throw, one medal or one record. For all those of you who never stop and for Neeraj, we say 'Tu #RukkMatt'!"

The new variant will be available on shelves across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Bengal, Mumbai, Pune, and cities of Andhra Pradesh/Telangana starting the month of September, and will be available in packs of 250 ml and 500 ml.



Watch Neeraj Chopra in action here: https://youtu.be/SbaSUzL-nAE

