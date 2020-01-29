Little Buddy Kindergarten enters the national capital

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Little Buddy Kindergarten, an established preschool with its registered office in London, UK and Corporate office in Hyderabad, Telangana has now launched its exclusive franchisee model in Delhi.

At the brand launch, the promoters of the company along with their Master Franchisee for the area of Delhi, UP and NCR unveiled their new logo and introduced their Mascot Rudo. The unveiling was done by Sunil Dewan and Dr Manju Dewan.

"Little Buddy Kindergarten is a UK based entity with its curriculum based on Early Years Foundation Stage which propagates a constructivist and emergent learning with a hands-on approach," said Ramya Gangadharan, Director of Academics at Little Buddy Preschool.

"We give every child an enabling environment with lots of activities, interactive sessions for children with UK preschools, Interactive robots and EYFS software that documents every milestone of every child. The learning program is designed and developed to encourage discovery, questioning, and challenging yourself to explore learning," she added.

The Director of Academics also said, "The curriculum delivery is designed to empower the inert abilities in a child. Our curriculum also extends to parents on how to facilitate progress in their children which enables them to provide the required parenting atmosphere at home."

"The teachers are trained by certified trainers from the UK every month, on-site, to ensure curriculum delivery is uncompromised in quality at all franchisees," said Sunil Dewan, mentor, Little Buddy Master Franchisee.

"In addition, there is also round the year training support provided by our learning and development team. The counseling sessions for parents will enhance their ability to observe the progress of the child, understand their inherent abilities, interest and behavioural development," Dewan added.

"Little Buddy's Franchisee Model is End to End. People can take up our franchisee wherein the investment includes, setting up the franchisee and operational infrastructure, on-site teachers' training by certified trainers from the UK, round the year training and functional support, international curriculum, workshops for teachers and parents and IT support along with Branding and Marketing," said Aagman Dewan Master Franchisee, UP, Delhi and NCR, Little Buddy Kindergarten.

"We are targeting hundred franchisees across UP, NCR and Delhi in the next one year," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

