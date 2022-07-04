LittlePixi all set to launch its website

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/SRV): Originally only a mobile application, LittlePixi has launched a website https://littlepixi.com that aggregates and reliably finds coupon codes that work, helping consumers save time and money when shopping online.

Headquartered in New Delhi, it was initially conceived as an easier way to find savings on the go. Since then it has grown to offer access to discounts and cashbacks at more than 5,000 merchant websites including Domino's, Rapido, Goibibo, Myntra, and Netmeds finding the highest savings on everything from shoes to pizza to the online grocery to medicines and more.

"People just want to save money. LittlePixi lets customers keep money in their pockets thereby making digital commerce more affordable, more fun, and more accessible to people in India", explains co-founder Prashant Agrawal.

LittlePixi tracks sales, and retailers' coupon codes, as a rival to GrabOn, CouponDunia, Honey and others. What makes this application so useful is that it reliably predicts which coupons work or not and lets the user select the one that provides the most savings. This helps shoppers feel more comfortable with their purchases and reduces shopping cart abandonment.

Merchant partners gain the ability to offer targeted and more personalised promotions to consumers as a means of acquiring new business and driving increased sales. "We are building powerful new online shopping experiences for consumers and merchants," says Prashant. "We'll have the ability to help thousands of retailers efficiently reach consumers with offers that deliver more and more value to LittlePixi users."



LittlePixi declined to share details regarding its revenue, but it makes commissions when users find a sale or coupon and transact at the merchant, much like other services in this space do. Credit card and Buy Now Pay Later customer acquisition is also integrated to help finance large purchases.

When someone uses LittlePixi, it gives them a list of working coupons that are likely to give them maximum savings. If they can't find a usable coupon they know they're probably not missing out on anything.

And if they do find a coupon, as they often do, they save money and are happy that they tried. It's sort of a no-brainer.

To use LittlePixi, customers will need to install the Android app or visit the LittlePixi website: https://littlepixi.com

