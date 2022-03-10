Live Webinar By PowerSutra: Know Your Body Type and Dress for it!

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/TPT): Thursday, March 10, 2022: Women apparel brand, PowerSutra is all set to organize its next live webinar on fashion and body positivity. The session will be hosted on March 12, Saturday at 7:00 pm by a renowned fashion stylist Alvira Rego.

The main focus of the live webinar will revolve around clothing according to different body types and sizes, and how fashion may alter the way you interact with others and boost confidence in a powerful way. It will also cater to the Image Cycle and how it contributes to feeling negative or positive about yourself.

With changing times, women have evolved from job seekers to job creators having women of all shapes and sizes present in the corporate sector. PowerSutra (https://www.powersutra.co/) is one such innovative fashion brand that focuses on catering to women of all shapes and sizes up to 15XL. They make sure that women are being catered to boardroom power dressing.



Pooja M, Founder, PowerSutra, says, "Fashion is all about expressing yourself and the easiest way to look and feel your best is to know what empowers your personality and accentuates your body shape. In today's era, people love to convey their viewpoints and beliefs through the sense of their styling. Thus, it is extremely important to wear something in which you feel most confident. To counter all the fashion and size-related problems, the brand PowerSutra is moving ahead and bringing customization clothing into every lady's wardrobe."

The speaker, Alvira Rego, a reputed fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant will present the webinar. Specialized in personal styling & grooming, the stylist has worked with various brands. She has earlier organized successful workshops for corporates on power dressing and has guided different body types by showing how to rock each one of them by dressing up the best.

From offering a one stop desk to dinner fashion solutions for women of all sizes, the bespoke brand is capturing the essence of power dressing for women who want to channelize their thoughts through their dressing. Power Sutra's diversified catalogue offers a suitable outfit for every occasion. From boardroom attires, corporate wear, business casual ensembles, to party dresses, the brand is bringing everything to the fashion realm. Keeping these things in mind, Certified fashion and personal stylist Alvira Rego is all set to host PowerSutra's next live webinar that will cater to women of all sizes and body types.

Click on the link to join the webinar https://dmpowersutra-ecd1f.gr8.com/

