LiveHire to sponsor webinar with Global Workforce Management and announces availability of its Total Talent Acquisition and Direct Sourcing Platform in India

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, and Global Workforce Management (GWFM), the first Workforce Management chartered body in the world, to sponsor a webinar with a panel of HR leaders on "Talent Acquisition in the Age of the Great Resignation."

The joint webinar will be held on July 2nd at 2:00 PM (IST) and will feature a team of workforce experts on:

What the Great Resignation/ Reshuffle means for your business

How to build an expert talent supply chain for permanent, contingent, and temp roles

How to give candidates an award-winning experience - from "First Look to Hire", including LiveHire's two-way texting for a unique candidate engagement experience

The lineup of panellists for the webinar features HR leaders and luminaries, including: Vishwanadh Raju, Head India Talent at Dun & Bradstreet; Kapil Joshi, Director, Recruitment Solutions at Quess Corp; Aditya Pal Singh, Director of Talent Acquisition at Informatica; and Savita Hortikar, Head of Talent Acquisition at Thoughtworks.

Punit Modhgil, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer at Octane Research will deliver the keynote.

"We are excited to partner with LiveHire, the global leader in HR Tech and present this ensemble of HR and thought leaders in India for the human resources and workforce management professionals in India", said Partho Ganguly, CEO and co-founder at GWFM. "There has been a seismic shift in talent acquisition in the post-pandemic world and this webinar will surely deliver out of the box ideas from the panellists on how to tackle these challenges today and tomorrow."



A LinkedIn report revealed that 82 per cent of the Indian workforce would be looking for a job change in response to the Great Reshuffle (also known as the Great Resignation). A reshuffle would suggest candidates moving to and from the roles currently available, but a further shift is happening where the job market is now being candidate-led, specifically based on their experiences. Talent500 reported that nearly 9 out of 10 people would reconsider working for a company if they were not engaged enough during the hiring process.

These empty roles will impact business, productivity, and revenue. To meet an urgent need, businesses will turn to contingent and temp workers from agencies resulting in high costs and slower fulfilment times.

LiverHire's Total Talent platform enables organisations to move away from a reactive and expensive recruitment approach to an algorithm-powered proactive recruitment methodology that engages talent in an authentic, humanised way while dramatically lowering the costs of finding the best new hires.

LiveHire is also making its Total Talent Acquisition & Direct Sourcing platform and services available to users in India to allow organisations to achieve a competitive advantage in a challenging labour market.

"We are thrilled to make our Talent Attraction and Engagement platform available for organisations in India," said Christy Forest, CEO at Livehire. "India has one of the largest pools of talent globally, yet organisations are facing challenges in attracting talent. LiveHire's award-winning talent platform intends to help to solve this challenge," she added.

"LiveHire is a very powerful Talent Acquisition and Direct Sourcing platform that enables its users to build pre-assessed talent pools and deliver talent on-demand with AI-driven job matching - for FTE, freelance and contingent positions," said Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. "We intend to fully leverage the power of integrated partnerships to rapidly expand our footprint in the Indian market."

"We are in the Talent-as-a-Service (TaaS) business and really impressed with the powerful UI/UX and talent pooling/community features from LiveHire," said Saurabh Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at Cacti Global. "LiveHire will most definitely make a huge impact in the Indian HR Tech market with its next generation Talent Acquisition, Direct Sourcing and Talent Pooling solutions."

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions.

LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com.

