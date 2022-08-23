Liveweek Business to set up legal process outsourcing (LPO) unit in India

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): Liveweek Business, a social impact business company engaged in CSR, ESG and Sustainability Advisory Services will set up a Legal Process Outsourcing centre (LPO) in India to provide legal services to global business corporations.

Liveweek LPO division is the brainchild of Amit Sachdeva, who is known as the CSR Man of India for his contribution to the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and advocating for mandatory CSR spending. India became the first country to legally mandate corporate social responsibility. The Indian Companies Act 2013 makes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) compliance mandatory for any company, whether private, public, or foreign.

Outsourcing, in general, has become very popular due to its myriad of benefits, which chiefly include cost savings, delegation efficiency, and around-the-clock production, among other things. Before a company makes the decision to outsource a particular function or service, it is important for it to carefully evaluate several aspects, especially where Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) is concerned.

Low-cost advantage and availability of high-skilled manpower make India the most attractive outsourcing hub and India continues to be the most preferred destination for companies looking to offshore their IT and back-office functions, despite the backlash against outsourcing to the country said, Amit Sachdeva.





Nearly 80,000 English-speaking law graduates pass out from Indian law schools and universities every year. Indian lawyers are considered very competent and the Indian legal system is largely based on English Common law. India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia all follow the English Common Law. It is very easy for Indian lawyers to understand the legal nuances while working for international clients.

The downward pressure on legal costs in the economic downturn post-Covid-19 had forced the once-conservative legal profession to consider radical means for delivering legal services to clients who wanted fees to be fixed, rather than billed at an hourly rate, said Mugdha Arora, Co-founder, of Liveweek Business.

Liveweek Business is serving many national and multinational corporations like TATA, Aditya Birla Group, Cadence, Barclays, Honeywell, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technologies, STL Technologies, Hero, Bridgestone, Panasonic, Canon, and Bajaj for more than two decades

