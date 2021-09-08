Lndia Club's 4th Local Investors Summit concluded with Start-up Pitch Decks, Business Interviews, Brands Launch & Business Award Distributions

Kochi (Kerela) [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV Media): 4th Local Investors Summit, Business Brands Launch and Business Awards Ceremony held at The Crowne Plaza Kochi, organised by India Franchise & Distributorship Holdings Limited. Shri. Innocent (Ex. M.P & Cine Artist) inaugurated the Ceremony in the presence of Jaseela Parveen (Mini Screen Artist) and U S Aashin, Program Director. Local Investors Summit is an Entrepreneurs Meet, conducted by the Kerala Chapter of Global Safety Summit and organised by Lndia Club.

To follow the Covid 19 Protocols, only 14 Award winners were invited for this event, the next phase will be conducted on 26th Sep 2021 at Kochi itself in the same format.

Shri. Innocent executed the Logo Launch of Enterprises during the event where the following companies and individuals have received the Business Awards from him.



Brands that launched their logos were Mibo Health and Happiness Care Pvt Ltd, Triotec Industries & Roofs, E-Net Janasevanakendram Pvt Ltd, Unyzone Trading Private Limited, Delivery Basket Private Limited, Salt to Camphor Pvt Ltd, Sonee's Yummy Instant Mix etc. Lndia Club has also launched its new Logo by U S Aashin and Vimal Thomas along with Shri. Innocent.

Lndia Club is a business platform for Small, Medium Enterprises to grow or scale their business through Distributions and Franchises. Professionals can join this club to do the business as Mentors, Partners or Distributors in the 4121 Legislative Constituencies across India. The Kerala Chapter has 140 constituency chapters, which can Support Entrepreneurs through Business Awards, Brands Launching, Business Pitch Deck Presentations, and Business Interviews etc. India is a group of CEOs, CMDs, Serial Entrepreneurs, Investors and Veteran Professionals.



Opportunity to Open the Chapters in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are available.

DIAS IDEA incubators one among the winners, mentioned above, in a short span of three years, created a unique niche in the field of film promotions and advertising, under the leadership of Diljith K N. The services include Interactive Print, Radio and TV promotional campaigns, Interviews of cast members on prominent TV(Especially Realty Shows) and radio channels, newspapers (Manorama, Mathrubhumi etc.) and magazines, Film/Music Launch Events, including various audience interactives like contests, hashtag campaigns etc. Started with Mohanlal movie in 2017, DIAS IDEA incubators done film promotions for Mammootty, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman, Lt. SriDevi, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Sethupathy, Tovino, Fahad Fazil, Pranav Mohanlal etc. covered around 100 cinemas from South Indian Film Industry.

Another winner, Brooklyn Mission School is on a never-ceasing mission of providing quality and affordable education to all. A vision, a dream that was started by Late P.C. Abraham and Mercy Abraham, in 2012, Brooklyn Mission School is the first school in Barpeta District in Assam to provide fully digitalised classrooms, collaborated with international schools for students to get the exposure required. The School won international award for innovation in education in the year 2019, Best school award in 2020 and has been a part of the WLOC-world's largest online creative event and is certified by world book of record, UK.



Local Investors Summit Award Nominations are open for the upcoming ceremonies on 11 Sep 2021, 09 Oct 2021, 13 Nov 2021, 11 Dec 2021, 8 Jan 2022, 12 Feb 2022, 12 Mar 2022, 9 Apr 2022, 14 May 2022, 11 June 2022, 9 July 2022, 15 Aug 2022, 10 Sep 2022, 8 Oct 2022, 12 Nov 2022, 10 Dec 2022, can submit nominations to ceo@lndia.club or Contact 9895621248 (Call / What's App)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)