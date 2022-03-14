Loan provider Clix Capital digitizes collections business with Vymo for improved customer engagement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vymo - one of the fastest-growing sales engagement platforms for financial institutions - today announced that Clix Capital - India's leading non-bank lender - will be deploying its platform to digitize its collections business.

More than 350 frontline agents and managers across 15 states will use Vymo to automate payment collections and capture customer feedback.

Business teams at Clix Capital will get real-time visibility into field activities using Vymo. As a result:

Frontline agents can plan and optimize their engagement with agency partners as per priority;

Collection cases can be dynamically allocated to managers and agency owners based on business rules to ensure maximum efficiency;

Managers have ready reports and insights on collections performance and case closures.

Commenting on the partnership, Vishal Jain, Chief Collections Officer - Clix Capital, said, "In the world of AI and ML, seamless information flow is critical for creating Dynamic Risk & Sourcing Scorecard to improve collection and portfolio quality. Vymo's solution will help on three fronts - providing vital information in real-time to the last mile to improve the quality of customer engagement and collection, capturing the ground reality in a structured format to be consumed in AI and ML-driven Risk & Sourcing Scorecard and Sharp Monitoring on input metrics of collections."

Vymo is integrated with Clix's core lending systems to provide a single-pane view of key business metrics of its agency network. It provides a frictionless user experience for managers and frontline personnel who now don't need to switch between multiple systems or cross-reference data across outdated and complicated applications.

Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific - Vymo, said, "The quality of data remains our priority as financial transactions get digitized. However, agents still rely on outdated systems to input data and since this is not always dependable, the rich context of the engagement is lost. With this partnership, Clix Capital's collections team will have access to best-in-class digital capabilities and functional expertise to increase efficiencies and be more productive."

Further, Vymo will provide contextually prescriptive intelligence through nudges, next-best actions, and interventions. Thereby, teams can optimize various levers in the agency distribution channel to improve sales performance metrics and other related KPIs.

Clix Capital is a new age NBFC revolutionizing the lending space by offering differentiated digital lending products that are driven by technology and deep analytics. It offers a range of lending products to a varied spectrum of customers across the MSME and consumer segment, including personal loans, MSME loans, healthcare loans, and mortgage finance.



Clix is co-founded by industry veterans Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla and is backed by a private equity fund AION Capital Partners Limited (an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC - one of the largest alternate investment managers globally with AUM of USD 433 billion). Bhasin is the founder of Genpact and the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia, and Chawla has been the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia's Commercial Finance Business.

Together, Bhasin, Chawla and AION jointly acquired the commercial lending and leasing business of GE Capital India in September 2016 and rechristened it Clix Capital.

Vymo (www.getvymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 65+ global Financial Institutions including HDFC Bank, SBI Life, Berkshire Hathaway, AIA, Generali, and Aditya Birla Finance. Vymo helps improve sales outcomes through bottom-up insights and interventions.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and is funded by Bertelsmann India Investments, Emergence Capital, and Sequoia Capital.

