Localizing electronics for Indian market key motivation behind Auto Expo 2023

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show is set to begin on January 12 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The organizers Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), today held a curtain raiser event, where they spoke about the upcoming event along with its features.



Sunjay J. Kapur, ACMA President and Chairman of Sona Comstar, highlighted the importance of localization of electronics in his address, which according to him is crucial.

".....our collaboration with ACMA, SIAM and Government of India as well as CII to localize electronics is going to be a key factor in the growth of the auto component industry in India," he said.

The 51-year-old industry member opened up about the trajectory of the Indian automobile industry against limitations posed by high volume of imports.

"I think the import of electronics is still a challenge, and will continue to be because...as vehicles transform and as the disruption (in the automobile industry) kicks in, more electronics would be absorbed in vehicles," he added.





Meanwhile, Vinnie Mehta, Director General of ACMA, also spoke at the press briefing, stressing on the idea of value addition of auto components.

"From another perspective, the auto value chain is a global value chain. And every geographical unit has an expertise in one thing or another, so one might have to import items from such units," he said.

"So, even if we are importing some items, our aim should be to add value to our products and check whether such products can be exported or not," he added.

The event will be organised jointly by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which would have the theme "TECHNOVATION - GLOBAL PLATFORM FOR FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES & INNOVATION".

Auto Expo 2023 - Components would highlight and deliberate on the newer opportunities for auto component manufacturers, which would need to adapt to the change via systematic research and development.

The event will see participation from over 800 companies from 15 countries including country pavilions from Germany, Canada, Poland, South Korea, Japan, and the UK, among others, spread across the new exhibition halls at Pragati Maidan. (ANI)

