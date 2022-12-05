Lodha brings a truly global environment for young learners with Lodha Oakwood School

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lodha, guided by the vision of 'Building a better life', thrives at providing academic excellence and a holistic educational experience, at par with global standards across its school ecosystem.

Lodha Oakwood School fosters an educational environment that helps children reach their full potential academically. With the appointment of Dr Tasha Arnold, the school has strengthened its leadership to develop a global environment that empowers its learners.

"I am thrilled to work with the Lodha Oakwood School team to help deliver a leading international school experience for students," said Dr Tasha Arnold, Academic Director - Lodha Oakwood School. "I have been impressed with the commitment and progress achieved to date and delighted by our shared vision to equip all learners with the skills to be innovative and creative thinkers while holding academic excellence at the core of teaching and learning. I look forward to working in close unison with the excellent team and meeting the students and families that make up the Lodha Oakwood School community."

Dr Arnold brings with her 13+ years of experience in education and owns a doctorate in education from Kingston University, London, UK. As a certified Principal and Head of School, she has worked across multiple capacities as a teacher, head of year and learning specialist, in state and private international schools around the world.

Together with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and Council for International Schools (CIS), she accredits and evaluates schools worldwide, specialising in the American and British school systems along with the International Baccalaureate Program. She is the Executive Director of The Interchange Institute and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Namibia Project Charity.



As the Academic Director of Lodha Oakwood School, Dr Arnold will be involved in its overall strategic and pedagogical development. Implementing globally acclaimed teaching methods, she will craft an academically rigorous curriculum, integrated horizontally across subjects and vertically across grades, enabling the learners to transform into thinkers and achievers. She will also bring in global learning opportunities from across the UK and US.

Lodha has taken a new step with its goal to shape the future of the nation through academic excellence with Lodha Oakwood School. Benchmarked with global standards and instilling Indian values, the school seeks to develop its learners into successful and accomplished individuals. The school has been ranked among the Top Emerging Schools in Mumbai in the Times School Survey Rankings 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, "We believe that education plays a pivotal role in building the nation. Hence our schools focus on nurturing talent that instil an attitude of unbeatable excellence by fostering academic excellence and inspiring progressive and creative thinking to contribute to the country in the long run. We are positive that, to build the nation, investing in children is the key and with Dr Tasha on board, we are confident of her contribution in strengthening our commitment of delivering academic excellence through our educational institutions," said Raunika Malhotra, Marketing-President, Lodha.

With a focus on elevating the learners, faculty and practices to globally renowned standards, Dr Tasha Arnold's appointment will play a pivotal role in establishing Lodha Oakwood School as a world-class educational institute not just in India but also globally.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

