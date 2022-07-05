Logo Infosoft's CaptainBiz launches paid avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Logo Infosoft India, a technology leader in providing GST compliant business solutions to MSMEs in India, has announced the paid avatar of its easy-to-use invoicing and inventory tracking cloud-based solution 'CaptainBiz'.

Accessible over PC and mobile, CaptainBiz is for small businesses across industries namely manufacturers, traders, distributors, retailers and services.

CaptainBiz currently serves over 46,000 small businesses across the country. CaptainBiz is also empanelled by the Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) of India as an affordable and easy-to-use solution for both GST and non-GST companies.

Users of CaptainBiz can look forward to a world-class tech infrastructure to smoothly operate their business, a dedicated relationship manager, and friendly customer support, Monday to Saturday online (email and chat) or via a helpline.

With monthly subscription plan of Rs 399/- or annual Rs 3,990/-, CaptainBiz enables users to more efficiently manage business tasks, such as issuing sales and purchase invoices, staying on top of inventory, tracking receivables and payables, and providing accurate accounting statements for chartered accountants (CAs) to file taxes in a timely manner - all this in less than Rs 10 per day, the cost of a cup of tea!

Key to success is that CaptainBiz supports all Invoice and Bill formats, with variable Invoicing. Whether a business is into manufacturing, trading, retailing, distribution or services like maintenance & repair, they can avail of various Invoice and Bill formats that are GST compliant, including the approved units of measure (UOMs). CaptainBiz also supports the Invoicing needs for non-GST companies. Customized invoices can be shared over WhatsApp or email. It is simple to use by the business owner itself who is already familiar with using email or messenger apps.

Other features and benefits for each type of MSME is outlined below:

Manufacturers:

From raw material consumption, and consumables, to scrap and inventory, users can monitor all this easily anywhere, anytime, on their mobile phone or PC.

Keep track of finished goods with CaptainBiz's Input Slip feature.

Traders, Wholesalers or Retailers:



Instantly monitor inventory on mobile phone or PC. This will ensure users don't over or under stock on any item.

Track payments, and don't miss a single collection. CaptainBiz helps with cash & bank reconciliation for every entry.

Services businesses:

Export accounting statements in Excel format for easily filing by the owner's CA.

Download GST reports, ready for filing.

Upon successful registration at www.captainbiz.com, users get a 'Free 14 day trial period' and a 5 user access to manage day-to-day business activities. CaptainBiz takes care of all inward and outward processes including sales & purchase invoices, goods & material dispatches, and inventory entries that are performed with every transaction entry over the user's CaptainBiz account. CaptainBiz is accessible using PC or the mobile app (Android and iOS).

User data in CaptainBiz is 100 per cent secure, and stored in India. Only users and CAs selected by business owner can access the data. This takes care of access rights and required security protocol. The list of authorized users can be updated as frequently as desired.

Commenting on the announcement, Sumit Rajwade, CTO & Country Leader, Logo Infosoft said, "The MSME industry is the bulwark of the Indian economy. Young SMEs across India aspire to realise their entrepreneurial dreams. With increasing momentum towards a digital India, this is a segment that is highly tech aware and excited to use technology to efficiently build their business. They are eager to use cutting edge cloud-based technology to manage day-to-day business operations tension-free. CaptainBiz is proud to partner them in their growth journey."

CaptainBiz is the flagship product of Logo, a technology leader known to provide similar solutions to lakhs of customers in South Eastern Europe. Logo entered India coinciding with the introduction of GST to elegantly solve GST complexity for Invoicing and Billing needs of SMEs, supporting GST compliant, variable Invoice and Bill formats.

Logo Infosoft India, established in India in 2016, helps organisations, especially SMEs, to improve their core operations through innovative use of technology. Parent company, Logo Yazilim, is the largest ISV (Independent Software Vendor) from South Eastern Europe.

Launched in 1984 in the business world to develop business application software products for personal computers, Logo today is a global high-tech group of companies, focused on improving business processes through information technology. Logo has worldwide presence in the field of business applications with over 85,000 customers globally. Click here for additional details on Logo's corporate history.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

