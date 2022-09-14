Lokesh Kumar Narayana's 'The Odyssey of Industrial Revolution' released on Amazon.com

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/PNN): Lokesh Kumar Narayana, an IT service management expert in Bangalore, has released 'The Odyssey of Industrial Revolution,' the first of three volumes conceiving the next industrial revolution in the IT industry, dubbed Industrial Revolution V (IR V) on "Amazon.com".

The concept of IR V is a great contribution by Lokesh Kumar Narayana to enable the entire IT sector across the globe not only to prepare but also to successfully transform itself to be competitive for the next industrial revolution. LKN specifically calls out that the organisation needs to drastically change from the root level to the leadership, along with adapting maximum automation in all divisions within an organisation, starting from manufacturing units and across all sectors, to be competitive in the next revolution.

Through the book, LKN envisions the use of hi-tech technologies inclusive of Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, and Cloud Computing backed robots assisting the manufacturing process and not limited to the IT sector alone. He envisions how IT can drive every unit within an organisation irrespective of which sector the organisation is catering to.

This book will introduce the readers to the IT innovations of the present and future. Each book will have 5 chapters filled with loads of knowledge and research.

"I am soon going to launch two more books to complete the industrial revolution topic. One book will cover the topics related to the future of the industrial revolution commonly known as Industrial Revolution V, and the other will cover the topics related to the maturity models," said Lokesh Kumar Narayana.



Industrial Revolution V is going to be the interesting part of the project where the readers will get to know about the amazing future innovations that will be happening and taste these innovations a bit by having a look at the present innovations that are taking industries towards Industrial Revolution V.

Lokesh Kumar Narayana, who grew up in a middle-class family, has contributed immensely to the IT service management consulting world for 14 long years. Narayana is working as an Associate Manager for ServiceNow implementations from Bangalore for an organisation having its base in Pune and comes with a strong background in consulting and problem solving, ensuring that he adds value to every ServiceNow implementation along with saving huge Dollar Amounts to the International Clients.

