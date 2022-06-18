Lokmat launches special magazine 'Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' at the historic central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI/Lokmat Media Group): On the occasion of the silver jubilee year of Lokmat's Mumbai Edition, in a grand function, a special magazine ''Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' was launched at the historic Central Hall of Maharashtra Legislature. The magazine has a collection of articles based on the city. Welcoming the initiative, the political leaders and the eminent guests praised the magazine.

Speaking at the programme, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad lamented that there was no affection left between two leaders from different parties. People have started hating politics due to the present scenario, he said. Agreeing with Awhad, Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar said that irrespective of the political ideology one should respect others and Lokmat Newspaper should play a key role in maintaining the harmony in the society.

Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Media Group said that today's major problem was that a majority section of the society has become insensitive and lost its patience. We should give up myopic attitude and adopt a prudent approach. Nowadays people don't trust the other mediums, but they still have faith in the print media.



While addressing the gathering, Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat said that Lokmat has been the mouthpiece of the masses because its priority remained to local news and hard-hitting news stories. Atul Kulkarni, Editor of Mumbai Lokmat explained the concept of this special issue. Prominent personalities such as Mohsina Mukadam, Suhas Bahulkar, Nitin Vaidya, Rajeev Khandekar, Dilip Thakur, Ram Dotonde, Sharada Sathe, Prashant Dalvi and Anu Malik who have contributed for this special magazine were felicitated during the program. Sanjay Bhuskute conducted the programme and gave a vote of thanks.

Historic program in the Central Hall of Maharashtra State Legislature

'Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' is a historic collection issue of the happenings of the last 25 years of Mumbai and therefore, the idea was to hold the launch programme in a Historic place. When the idea was presented to Ramraje Nimbalkar, the Chairman of the Maharashtra State Legislative Council, he immediately agreed upon it. The magazine launch ceremony was held on June 15, 2022 at the Central Hall of Maharashtra State Legislature. The launch and Publication of a special magazine by any media house at Central Hall of Maharashtra State Legislature is a history in itself.

This story is provided by Lokmat Media Group. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Lokmat Media Group)

