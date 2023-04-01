Longeval Networks ventures beyond horizons, explores plans of expansion

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Longeval Networks, a leading provider of Cisco and Juniper network routers and switches, is exploring opportunities to expand its operations to various locations. With a turnover of Rs. 8-10 crore and a presence at 3-4 locations, Longeval Networks is well-positioned for future growth and expansion. The company's specialized product range includes high-quality refurbished products that are thoroughly tested and guaranteed to meet the highest industry standards. Longeval Networks also offers rental services and Annual Maintenance Contract services to cater to the needs of its clients, providing flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and dedicated technical support.

"My passion for multitasking in various business areas helped me in starting this business. Aided by my technical background and strong sales skills that gave me a unique perspective on customer needs and market potential, I set out to create something of my own," the founder Ravindra Singh said while talking about the origin of the company. "Building this company was challenging. However, I look forward to future business growth and expansion," he added. Led by a Cisco-certified (CCIE-38999) founder who has an experience of 18- 20 years in this industry, the rest of the technical team in the company also comprises individuals with highly regarded certifications such as CCIE, CCNA, JNCIA, JNCIP, JNCIS, MCSE, and MCTS.



Longeval Networks targets businesses and organizations, IT professionals, industry analysts, system integrators, and internet service providers. Their team of immensely talented experts possesses comprehensive industry experience, enabling them to offer bespoke and innovative solutions that address their client's individual demands. With unparalleled expertise and customized solutions, the company stands out from the competition and is well-positioned for continued success in the dynamic and rapidly evolving networking industry.

Cisco and Juniper routers and switches offer rapid and secure connectivity for companies with advanced functionalities, including Quality of Service (QoS), Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), and Firewall protection. These routers and switches are high-quality networking devices that provide reliable and secure connectivity for businesses of all sizes. Longeval's Annual Maintenance Contracts offer proactive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair services that ensure the ongoing performance and dependability of Cisco routers and switches. The rental services provided by the company make it highly economic, flexible and ease the ability to scale up or down quickly to meet evolving business demands.

