Longines officially kicks off the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the Official Partner and Official Timekeeper

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games got the Games off to a spectacular start in Birmingham, England.

As the Official Partner and Official Timekeeper of the event, the Swiss watch brand hosted an opening event at the Longines House to celebrate the beginning of an action-packed Games.

Known worldwide for excellence in precision timing, Longines is set to provide its timing expertise once again throughout this highly anticipated multi-sport event and continues its longstanding contribution to precision in sports timekeeping.

The message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II carried in the Baton arrived in Birmingham and was read out to all the athletes participating in the Games yesterday. Voices, cultures and talent of the West Midlands were at the heart of this much-awaited Opening Ceremony, where stories were told through innovative broadcast, cutting-edge technology, and spectacular creative production.

As the Official Partner and Official Timekeeper of the event, Longines will continue to provide its timekeeping expertise by delivering precise timing, scoring and result services throughout this multi-sport event and serve at the highest levels of sport.



With its role as the Presenting Partner of Gymnastics and Athletics and Co-presenting Partner of Table Tennis and Rugby Sevens, Longines further forges solid ties with outstanding talents by hosting several exciting events at its Longines House.

Yesterday, the Longines House opened on a high note with the welcoming words from the Longines team to all the international guests, especially outstanding athletes from the UK and Australia such as Dylan Alcott, an Australian wheelchair tennis player and Peter Bol, an Australian middle-distance runner and a Longines 2022 Commonwealth Games Team member.

Longines is thrilled to lend its support to all the extraordinary talents looking to showcase their hard work and create incredible moments of sporting history on the global stage.

On this occasion, Longines is proud to present the HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games watch. This stylish and exclusive timepiece is limited to 2,022 pieces and pays tribute to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. This limited watch has been specifically designed to bear the vivid colors of Birmingham 2022 on its black ceramic bezel, as well as on the minute-track of its black sunray dial. The case back is also engraved with the Birmingham 2022, logo and "Limited Edition - 1 out of 2022".

Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports, over the years.

Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

