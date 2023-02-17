Lord Hanuman's image again pasted on HAL's model aircraft displayed at Aero India 2023

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A sticker of Lord Hanuman has once again been pasted on the tail of the HLFT-42 full-scale model of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is on display at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

On February 14, the sticker on the aircraft was removed after some controversy around it.

"We had put the sticker just to depict the power of the aircraft, but after an internal discussion, we decided not to have it so we removed it. It was a simple thing and was based on the previous trainer aircraft 'Marut' but we saw some interpretations," HAL's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CB Ananthakrishnan had said.





The top HAL official added the project is still in the initial stage and the firm only wanted to focus on the project.

Lord Hanuman's image with "The storm is coming" written below it could be seen on the tail of the aircraft model.



Meanwhile, the five-day Aero India 2023 showcased a major exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries strength and an aerial display by the Indian Air Force. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show also saw participation by think tanks worldwide.

Aero India will provide a unique opportunity to exchange information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India. (ANI)

