Lord Rami Ranger and Preeti Jhangiani felicitated at the High Flyers 50 Awards Night

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): After the successful launch of the 2nd edition of Film & TV Trade Preview's "High Flyers, 50", the 3rd edition of "High Flyers 50 Global Achievers" powered by Aagman India Travel & Living Pvt Ltd was a tremendous success.

In this edition, global individuals of different nationalities were honored for their remarkable achievements.

This sensational awards night was held on the 5th of December 2022 in Mumbai. Lord Rami Ranger, a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom attended the event as a Chief Guest. Bollywood celebrity Preeti Jhangiani conferred all the winners.

The event was hosted by famous actor Aman Verma. Other eminent personalities were also present at the event.

Only the third Indian player to win the world title at the Tata Archery Academy's Cadet World Youth Archery Championships, Komalika Bari was also on the list of this edition.





List of the winners of 3rd edition is Arun Govil, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (Former Member of Parliament at New Zealand Parliament), Dr Rajendra Bharud, Komalika Bari, Ranjay Sikka (New Zealand), Lufti Hassan (USA), John Clifford (United Kingdom), Shanta Patel Rabadiya (Uganda), Nick Katsoris (USA), Rohit Chadda, Sanjib Sahoo (USA), Sanjay Labh, Raj Gandhi, Vipul Saran (USA), Srinivas Manapragada (USA), Shailesh Kunnath (UAE), Captain Indraani Singh, Dr Zubin Daruwalla (Singapore), Harish Menon (UAE), SsanjayKumar Thanki (UAE), Debashis Haldar, Chandrashekhar Reddy, Anshul Singhania, Dr T. Rajini Samuel, Bharat Upamanyu, Sanjivani Bhelend, Dr Balasubramanian Mahadevan, Disha Rathi, Neha Gianchand, Makrand Pataskar, Jaideep Nagrath, Amit Bhandari, Milin Shah, Aditya Gaurav, Harish Kotecha (USA), Sammie Vance (USA), Jatinder Bahrey, Megha (USA) and Shipra Dawar.

A few names of the winners of past editions are Padma Vibhushan Avinash Dixit (USA), Padma Bhushan Kaushik Basu (USA), Lord Rami Ranger CBE (UK), Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK), Dr Vijay Kalantri (Chairman, World Trade Centre), Aanjjan Srivastav, Padma Shree Dr Mukesh Batra (Dr Batra's Clinic), Ramesh Taurani, Pahlaj Nihalani, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Google, USA), Vivek Gupta (Founder of Licious, India), Ram Gidoomal (UK), Dr Chirantan Ghosh (USA), Abhnash K Bains (UK), Kamel Hothi OBE (UK), Prabhu Guptara (UK), Dr Harbeen Arora (President, Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), C K Patel (USA), Talat Aziz, Malav Sanghavi (UK), Tanveer Ghazi, Onir, Fatema Agarkar, Benzy, Advait Kolarkar.

High Flyers 50", an initiative of the film trade famous magazine Film & TV Trade Preview" is a unique platform wherein fifty individuals/organizations are being honoured and recognized for their remarkable achievements from the different walks of life. All the fifty achievers are conferred with the awards and certificates of "High Flyers 50". To make lasting forever and to keep the written record, we also publish a classy and trendy Coffee Table Book covering the riveting success stories of all the achievers. The book is available on eBooks platforms. Hardcover/ Paperback copies are available on Amazon and other eBooks platforms.

