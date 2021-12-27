Lord's Mark Industries enters Medtech with Distribution Partnerships, launches Health Kiosks to boost public healthcare infrastructure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): LordsMed, the pharma division of Lord's Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd., has entered medtech sector with distribution partnerships with Dozee and Indian Railways PSU Braithwaite & Co. to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

LordsMed has entered into a 5-year joint venture agreement with Indian Railways PSU Braithwaite & Co for distributing health equipment, medical devices and IVD kits to railway hospitals on a pan-India basis. LordsMed has also signed a five-year partnership agreement with Dozee to distribute Dozee's indigenously-developed contactless Remote Patient Monitoring device in public hospitals.

In addition, LordsMed has launched its health kiosk with the brand name of Lords Sehat. The health kiosks are walk-in clinics equipped with integrated point of care diagnostics.

The remote patient monitoring device allows healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs, receive updates and deterioration alerts within the hospital, home and other care settings outside the hospital as well.

The solution also includes an integrated early warning system for patients in the post-discharge, outpatient settings and hospital-level home care settings. Dozee helps patients, their family members, and healthcare providers with real-time data and alerts, enabling early identification of clinical deterioration.

Through the JV initiatives, LordsMed aims to improve the public healthcare infrastructure in the country by enabling patients access to cutting edge healthcare products developed through indigenous technology. LordsMed aims to empower healthcare providers in improving healthcare delivery standards and provide patients with quality and cost-effective healthcare services.

In the initial phase of the JV with Braithwaite & Co, Lordsmed will distribute healthcare equipment to railway hospitals in the country. The scope of the partnership may be expanded to cover private hospitals over a period.



Lords Sehat health kiosk is an aggregation of CE/FDA/Medical Grade devices combined with HIPPA compliant backend technology which solves problem of basic health awareness check-up in rural and semi urban areas. Lords Sehat will enhance tele-medicine, provide health cards and many other facilities by partnering with Government and NGOs. Lords Sehat has been launched at IREE India Event 2021. The company will partner with the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to deploy Health Kiosk at semi urban and rural areas.

"With our partnership with Braithwaite & Co, we aim to make delivery of public healthcare services more accessible and affordable for most of the population. We are emphasizing on the creation of a patient-centric healthcare system with a focus on improved clinical outcomes. Moreover, by launching Lords Sehat as well as partnering with innovative made in India medtech solutions provider like Dozee, we made significant progress in our mission to create healthcare affordable, advanced and accessible. We will continue to partner with unique and innovative medical devices manufacturers to create seamless connected healthcare a reality in the public sector," said Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Lord's Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Lords Mark Industries has started investing in manufacturing cutting-edge medical devices in 2020 after medical devices became a part of regulatory framework and were notified as per the Medical Devices (Amendment) Rules, 2020.

Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-founder, Dozee feels that their collaborations with companies like Lord Mark Industries & Braithwaite & Co will further accelerate the adoption of remote patient monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI) in bringing about a rapid transformation in the public healthcare in India. "We are already working with top institutions in the country, both in public and private sectors, to automate critical care delivery in high dependency units, saving more than 1.1lakh nursing hours and has created over 1200 lifesaving alerts. We are committed to deliver a large-scale impact in healthcare delivery in India," added Dandwate.

LordsMed is a division of Mumbai-based Lords Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd. with areas of business spanning verticals comprising therapeutic care (chronic and acute), hygiene care, animal care, pharma distribution, diagnostics and safety essentials. LordsMed plan to register more than 60 brands across chronic and acute care.

LordsMed manufactures Invitro diagnostic kits ranging from malaria, dengue, COVID-19 (antigen and antibody) to pregnancy kits. The division is an authorized distribution partner of innovative medical devices like glucometers, digital stethoscopes and health tracking devices.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

